Palghar News: 51-Year-Old Woman Saved From Severe Leptospirosis Through Multidisciplinary Care At Mira Road's Wockhardt Hospitals

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 17: A coordinated medical response at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, helped save the life of Mrs Seema Dhumal (name changed), 51, from Khar, who arrived in a near-exsanguinated state due to severe leptospirosis.

Her sudden deterioration and multi-organ failure placed her among the most critical cases seen this year. Her recovery highlights the importance of early awareness and timely treatment during the monsoon season.

Multi-Organ Failure And Emergency Intervention

Dhumal reached Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, with acute respiratory distress, heavy bleeding and severe lung involvement. She had blood loss from the mouth, lungs and endotracheal tube.

Doctors found that she had disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), a dangerous clotting disorder, along with acute kidney failure requiring urgent dialysis. Patients presenting with this combination face an extremely high risk and require swift, structured intervention.

Coordinated Specialist Team Response

Under the leadership of Dr Aklesh Tandekar, Head and Consultant of Critical Care, specialists from the critical care, nephrology, pulmonology, infectious diseases and haematology departments worked in close coordination. The team employed advanced ventilation strategies, dialysis support, blood products and round-the-clock monitoring.

Turning Point In Recovery

As treatment progressed, the bleeding stopped, lung function improved, the clotting system stabilised and kidney function responded to dialysis support. She was eventually weaned off the ventilator, marking a major turning point in her recovery.

Dr Tandekar said the case demonstrates the importance of rapid diagnosis, seamless teamwork and evidence-based intensive care.

The patient is currently stable and continues to recover under medical supervision at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

High-Risk Zones Across the Mumbai Region

Densely populated areas such as Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and the Vasai–Virar region face a heightened risk of leptospirosis during the monsoon.

This year, the monsoon extended by nearly two additional months, increasing exposure to contaminated water. By October 2024, these regions had reported 18 deaths.

Alarming Statewide Data

Data from the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2024–25 shows a sharp rise in leptospirosis-related deaths statewide. Maharashtra recorded 26 deaths in 2024, compared with eight in 2023 — a 225 per cent increase — even though reported cases declined from 1,484 in 2023 to 953 in 2024.

How Leptospirosis Spreads

Leptospirosis spreads through contact with water contaminated by urine from infected animals, primarily rats. The bacteria can enter the body through small cuts or abrasions in the skin, making flooded streets, waterlogging and poor waste management major risk factors.

Public Advisory During the Monsoon

Hospitals have urged citizens to remain vigilant during the monsoon, avoid walking through stagnant water, wear protective footwear and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as fever, severe body pain, breathlessness or jaundice appear.

