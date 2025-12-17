Mumbai News: 65-Year-Old Husband Donates Kidney To Save Diabetic Wife At Wockhardt Hospitals, Defying Gender Norms In Organ Donation

Husband donates kidney to save wife, defying India’s gender norms in organ transplants | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 17: In a rare and deeply moving case that challenges India’s long-standing gender patterns in organ donation, a 65-year-old man donated his kidney to save the life of his 60-year-old diabetic wife at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, earlier this month.

The successful transplant stands out in a country where nearly 80 per cent of living kidney donations are made by women—most often wives or mothers donating to male family members. Male-to-female donations account for only about 15–20 per cent, making this case both uncommon and socially significant.

Multidisciplinary Team Performs High-Risk Transplant

The transplant was performed under the supervision of Dr Bhasin, Consultant Nephrologist and Renal Transplant Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, along with his multidisciplinary team.

“This was our second male-to-female kidney transplant, and it sends a strong message that age or gender should never limit the will to save a loved one,” Dr Bhasin said. “It also demonstrates that kidney transplants can be safe and successful even at an older age when patients are carefully evaluated and prepared.”

Careful Pre-Transplant Optimisation Avoids Blood Transfusion

When the woman was admitted, her haemoglobin level was critically low at 8 g/dL. Instead of opting for blood transfusions—which can increase the risk of transplant rejection—the medical team followed a protocol focused on natural optimisation. Her haemoglobin level was raised to 10 g/dL within three weeks through medication and close monitoring.

Smooth Recovery For Both Donor And Recipient

The transplant surgery proceeded without complications, and notably, neither the donor nor the recipient required any blood transfusion. The 65-year-old donor made a smooth recovery and was discharged on the fourth post-operative day, while his wife was discharged on the sixth day.

“The determination shown by both of them was remarkable,” Dr Bhasin added. “The husband was firm about donating, and the wife was equally committed to recovery. Their mutual trust played a crucial role in the success of the procedure.”

Medical Success Highlights Social Change

Medical experts said the case underlines not only advances in transplant medicine but also the need to challenge deeply ingrained social norms around organ donation. At a time when women disproportionately shoulder the burden of caregiving—even to the extent of organ donation—this story reverses the narrative.

The case also highlights the growing capabilities of transplant centres in managing high-risk and elderly donors while maintaining ethical and patient-centric practices.

“More than a medical success, the transplant has emerged as a powerful symbol of partnership and courage, reaffirming that the decision to give life transcends age, gender and convention,” the doctor said.

