 Navi Mumbai News: Doctors Use V-V ECMO To Save Patient With Severe Lung Failure AT Fortis Hiranandani Hospital In Vashi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Doctors Use V-V ECMO To Save Patient With Severe Lung Failure AT Fortis Hiranandani Hospital In Vashi

Navi Mumbai News: Doctors Use V-V ECMO To Save Patient With Severe Lung Failure AT Fortis Hiranandani Hospital In Vashi

The patient, Kisan Walimki Bhandari, was admitted with high fever, breathlessness, swelling, and reduced appetite. Investigations revealed fluid-filled lungs and worsening kidney disease. The case was managed by the Critical Care team led by Dr. Swapnil Khadke, HOD & Consultant – Critical Care Medicine.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
Doctors Use V-V ECMO To Save Patient With Severe Lung Failure AT Fortis Hiranandani Hospital In Vashi | Representational Image: Pexels

Navi Mumbai: Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi has achieved its first successful recovery using Venovenous Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (V-V ECMO) in a 61-year-old patient suffering from severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

The patient, Kisan Walimki Bhandari, was admitted with high fever, breathlessness, swelling, and reduced appetite. Investigations revealed fluid-filled lungs and worsening kidney disease. The case was managed by the Critical Care team led by Dr. Swapnil Khadke, HOD & Consultant – Critical Care Medicine.

Despite oxygen therapy, strict fluid management, medication, ventilator support, a tracheostomy, and proning, the patient’s condition deteriorated further. With his Murray score reaching 3.5, indicating critical lung damage, doctors initiated V-V ECMO to stabilize his oxygen levels and prevent further strain on the lungs.

"This is a life-saving treatment used for patients with severe lung or heart problems when other treatments, like a ventilator, aren’t enough. It works by removing blood from the body, sending it through a machine that adds oxygen and removes carbon dioxide, and then returning the oxygen-rich blood to the body. This process allows the lungs to rest and recover while keeping the body’s oxygen levels stable. V-V ECMO is typically used in cases of severe lung failure or heart issues, giving time to treat the underlying condition or support the patient until recovery begins," said the doctor.

FPJ Shorts
Election Commission Likely To Use AI To Detect Fake Voters In West Bengal
Election Commission Likely To Use AI To Detect Fake Voters In West Bengal
Temperature In Mumbai Dips Below 18, Coldwave Conditions In Maharashtra
Temperature In Mumbai Dips Below 18, Coldwave Conditions In Maharashtra
International Men’s Day: Verdict In 2015 Suicide Case Brings Relief To Men’s Rights Groups
International Men’s Day: Verdict In 2015 Suicide Case Brings Relief To Men’s Rights Groups
Palghar News: 16-Year-Old Niece Pushed From Train By Uncle; Minor Niece Dies After Falling
Palghar News: 16-Year-Old Niece Pushed From Train By Uncle; Minor Niece Dies After Falling
Read Also
Attention Mommies, Mumbai Gets Its FIRST Immersive, Experiential One-Stop Infant Store, All Things...
article-image

Explaining the procedure, Dr. Khadke said ECMO was crucial in this case when conventional ventilator support could no longer meet the patient’s oxygenation needs. He emphasized that the successful outcome was the result of timely decision-making and coordinated teamwork involving critical care specialists, kidney and lung teams, perfusionists, physiotherapists, and ICU nursing staff.

After several days on ECMO along with ongoing dialysis, the patient’s lung function gradually improved. Once stable, ECMO was discontinued, ventilator support was reduced step-by-step, and the patient progressed to breathing with lighter oxygen assistance. Infection control, nutrition support, physiotherapy, and controlled dialysis sessions further aided his recovery and mobility.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Temperature In Mumbai Dips Below 18, Coldwave Conditions In Maharashtra

Temperature In Mumbai Dips Below 18, Coldwave Conditions In Maharashtra

International Men’s Day: Verdict In 2015 Suicide Case Brings Relief To Men’s Rights Groups

International Men’s Day: Verdict In 2015 Suicide Case Brings Relief To Men’s Rights Groups

Palghar News: 16-Year-Old Niece Pushed From Train By Uncle; Minor Niece Dies After Falling

Palghar News: 16-Year-Old Niece Pushed From Train By Uncle; Minor Niece Dies After Falling

Public Outrage Mounts In Bhiwandi Over Proposed Privatization Of BGP Hospital & Maternity Centre;...

Public Outrage Mounts In Bhiwandi Over Proposed Privatization Of BGP Hospital & Maternity Centre;...

CNG Supply Restored After Two-Day Disruption Brings Mumbai To A Standstill

CNG Supply Restored After Two-Day Disruption Brings Mumbai To A Standstill