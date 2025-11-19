Navi Mumbai News: Doctors Use V-V ECMO To Save Patient With Severe Lung Failure AT Fortis Hiranandani Hospital In Vashi

Doctors Use V-V ECMO To Save Patient With Severe Lung Failure AT Fortis Hiranandani Hospital In Vashi | Representational Image: Pexels

Navi Mumbai: Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi has achieved its first successful recovery using Venovenous Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (V-V ECMO) in a 61-year-old patient suffering from severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

The patient, Kisan Walimki Bhandari, was admitted with high fever, breathlessness, swelling, and reduced appetite. Investigations revealed fluid-filled lungs and worsening kidney disease. The case was managed by the Critical Care team led by Dr. Swapnil Khadke, HOD & Consultant – Critical Care Medicine.

Despite oxygen therapy, strict fluid management, medication, ventilator support, a tracheostomy, and proning, the patient’s condition deteriorated further. With his Murray score reaching 3.5, indicating critical lung damage, doctors initiated V-V ECMO to stabilize his oxygen levels and prevent further strain on the lungs.

"This is a life-saving treatment used for patients with severe lung or heart problems when other treatments, like a ventilator, aren’t enough. It works by removing blood from the body, sending it through a machine that adds oxygen and removes carbon dioxide, and then returning the oxygen-rich blood to the body. This process allows the lungs to rest and recover while keeping the body’s oxygen levels stable. V-V ECMO is typically used in cases of severe lung failure or heart issues, giving time to treat the underlying condition or support the patient until recovery begins," said the doctor.

Explaining the procedure, Dr. Khadke said ECMO was crucial in this case when conventional ventilator support could no longer meet the patient’s oxygenation needs. He emphasized that the successful outcome was the result of timely decision-making and coordinated teamwork involving critical care specialists, kidney and lung teams, perfusionists, physiotherapists, and ICU nursing staff.

After several days on ECMO along with ongoing dialysis, the patient’s lung function gradually improved. Once stable, ECMO was discontinued, ventilator support was reduced step-by-step, and the patient progressed to breathing with lighter oxygen assistance. Infection control, nutrition support, physiotherapy, and controlled dialysis sessions further aided his recovery and mobility.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/