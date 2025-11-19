Mumbai Man Alleges ₹1.2 Crore Fraud By Family Over Tardeo Room Deal; FIR Registered

File Image |

Mumbai: A 35-year-old police department employee, Nikhil Janardan Parab, residing at New Police Line, Tardeo, has lodged a complaint alleging that a family of five defrauded him of ₹1.2 crore under the pretext of selling him a room in the Bane Compound area of Tardeo.

The FIR has been registered at Tardeo Police Station against Girish Kunwarji Gangar (64), Rajesh Kunwarji Gangar (56), Surekha Kiran Chadva alias Surekha Kunwarji Gangar (66), Hansa Bharat Someshwar alias Hansa Kunwarji Gangar (61), Arpit Rajesh Gangar (25)

All accused are residents of Bane Compound, Tardeo, and Mulund Colony.

Alleged Scam Details

According to the FIR, the accused convinced Parab that they would sell him Room 208, 2nd Floor, E-Block, Bane Compound, Sane Guruji Marg, Tardeo. Trusting them, he paid ₹40 lakh via cheque and ₹58 lakh in cash, totaling ₹98 lakh.

Despite receiving the money, the accused allegedly did not transfer the room or execute any tenancy or registered deed in his name. Over the last three years, Parab also incurred losses on rent and other expenses amounting to ₹22 lakh, bringing the total alleged financial loss to ₹1.2 crore.

Threats Allegedly Made by Accused

The FIR states that accused Arpit Gangar threatened Parab, saying "Don’t mess with us. We have strong connections with big leaders and gangsters. We can make you disappear. We will sell this room to someone else, but we will never execute a tenancy deed in your name. Do whatever you want; we are not afraid of anyone."

Following the complaint, Tardeo Police have registered an FIR and initiated further investigation.