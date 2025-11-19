Mumbai: FIR Filed Over Alleged Forgery Of UCNITA, John Wilson Education Society Documents

Canva Image | AI generated

Mumbai: The Gamdevi Police Station has registered an FIR against Devdan Govind Bhambal, Anil Bhaskar Padghadmal, Vijaya Jadhav, and others for allegedly conspiring to forge the letterheads of the United Church of Northern India Trust Association (UCNITA) and the John Wilson Education Society and creating fake suspension and termination orders in complainant Dr. Vishwas Jaydev Sirvaiya’s name.

Complaint by Senior Trustee and Former Principal

According to the FIR (a copy of which is with FPJ), Dr. Sirvaiya (71), trustee and treasurer of UCNITA, filed a detailed complaint alleging that several individuals forged documents, fabricated letterheads, and impersonated office-bearers of the trust and the John Wilson Education Society to illegally gain control of prime trust properties in Mumbai, Pune, and Jalna.

Dr. Sirvaiya, a long-time member of UCNITA and former Principal of Wilson College, stated that the trust, registered under the Indian Companies Act, 1913, and the Mumbai Public Trust Act, 1950, manages extensive immovable properties belonging to the historic United Church of Northern India. UCNITA, established in 1938-39 under the Companies Act 1913 and also registered under the Bombay Public Trust Act, manages several valuable church-owned properties across Mumbai, Pune, and Jalna, including Wilson College, Wilson High School, and St. Columba School.

Alleged Forgery and Impersonation

According to the complaint, the accused Devdan Govind Bhambal, Anil Bhaskar Padghadmal, and Vijaya Jadhav, among others allegedly conspired to forge UCNITA and John Wilson Education Society letterheads, create fake suspension and termination orders in Dr. Sirvaiya’s name, impersonate trustees and secretaries of both institutions, and send forged letters to government departments, universities, and education authorities.

The complaint states that fake documents were allegedly created dating back to 2008, including a fake relieving order dated 3 April 2017 announcing Dr. Sirvaiya’s removal from all posts.

Suspected Motive: Control of High-Value Properties

Dr. Sirvaiya claimed that the alleged motive behind the forgery was to gain control of high-value trust properties located in Girgaum Chowpatty, Pune, and other cities. He also stated that UCNITA’s legitimate trustees, including the moderator of the Church of North India Synod, Delhi, have repeatedly confirmed that the accused have no official connection to either UCNITA or the John Wilson Education Society.

Formal Complaint After Documents Surfaced

The alleged forged documents came to light during a recent property-related proceeding before the Charity Commissioner, prompting the trust to initiate a formal complaint.