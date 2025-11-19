 Palghar Crime Branch Arrests Suspect In Mahabaleshwar Hotel Gold Theft, ₹2.68 Lakh Recovered
Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:10 AM IST
Palghar Crime Branch Arrests Suspect In Mahabaleshwar Hotel Gold Theft, ₹2.68 Lakh Recovered | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: Gold ornaments worth ₹2.68 lakh were stolen from a woman’s bag while she stayed at a hotel in Mahabaleshwar between October 25 and 26, according to the Naya Nagar Police. The unidentified thief allegedly exploited her absence from the room to steal around six tolas of gold.

Case Registered and Investigation Launched

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, a case under IPC Section 379 (theft) was registered at the Naya Nagar Police Station. Acting on instructions from senior officers, the Crime Detection Branch (Unit 4) initiated a probe.

Suspect Identified Through Intelligence

During the investigation, officers received crucial information from the father of the suspected accused. Based on this intelligence, police identified the suspect as Mahesh Kadam (40), a driver residing near Kasheli, Bhiwandi, Thane district.

Surveillance and Arrest

As Kadam’s movements in the area increased, the squad intensified surveillance and eventually detained him. He has been booked under IPC Sections 379 (theft), 302 (murder, 2025), and 34 (common intention). Further investigation is ongoing.

