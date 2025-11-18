Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Civic Body Denies Viral Claim Of 30% Property Tax Concession For Senior Citizens

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has formally denied a message circulating on social media that claims senior citizens will receive a 30% concession on property tax. The rumour has triggered numerous inquiries at civic offices over the last few days.

In its official clarification, the corporation stated, “The message being circulated is completely false.” Officials further appealed to citizens, saying, “Senior citizens should not visit ward offices for inquiries based on this fake message.”

The civic body also highlighted that no such benefit exists under the law. “There is no provision in the Municipal Corporation Act to grant a 30% concession in property tax to senior citizens on their residential properties,” the statement added.

Terming the viral claim “misleading and baseless,” the corporation urged residents to rely solely on official communication for accurate information.

