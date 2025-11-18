Mumbai: 5 Children Fall Ill After Eating Samosas At Private School Canteen | Representative Image/ Investopedia

Mumbai: Five children suffered from food poisoning after eating 'samosas' at the canteen of a private school in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a civic official said.

The children, aged 10 to 11 years, are students of a private school in the Indira Nagar area of Ghatkopar, the official said.

The incident was reported around 2 pm. The children fell ill after eating 'samosas' in the canteen and were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, he said.

Three of them took discharge against medical advice after examination, while two girls were undergoing treatment, and their condition is stable, the official said.

The Ghatkopar police were conducting a probe into the matter, he added.

