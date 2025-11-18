 Mumbai: 5 Children Fall Ill After Eating Samosas At Private School Canteen
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 5 Children Fall Ill After Eating Samosas At Private School Canteen | Representative Image/ Investopedia

Mumbai: Five children suffered from food poisoning after eating 'samosas' at the canteen of a private school in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a civic official said.

The children, aged 10 to 11 years, are students of a private school in the Indira Nagar area of Ghatkopar, the official said.

The incident was reported around 2 pm. The children fell ill after eating 'samosas' in the canteen and were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, he said.

The Ghatkopar police were conducting a probe into the matter, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

