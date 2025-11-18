 Uttar Pradesh News: Father, Brother Assaulted For Objecting To Harassment Of Minor Girl In Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh News: Father, Brother Assaulted For Objecting To Harassment Of Minor Girl In Gorakhpur

The accused allegedly thrashed them after intercepting them on a road in the village under the Gulriha police station area, leaving the girl's brother with serious head and arm injuries, they said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Gorakhpur: The father and brother of a Class-7 student were allegedly assaulted by a group of locals at a village here after they objected to the harassment of the 14-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday when the father-son duo had stepped out for some work.

According to police, the attackers, including the main accused, fled after the assault.

The family told police that they had shifted to another village six months ago to escape persistent harassment by a group of youths.

They alleged that the main accused, who had earlier lured a girl from the same neighbourhood, had been troubling their daughter ever since.

When the family protested, the accused allegedly threatened them. Gulriha SHO Harihar Prasad Singh said a case has been registered on the basis of a written complaint, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

Police have increased patrolling in the area and assured the family of security, the SHO said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

