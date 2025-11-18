ChatGPT Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare Outage

Screengrab | ChatGPT

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is currently down for many users around the world due to a Cloudflare outage. Cloudflare, the global cloud network that supports numerous websites across the internet, is experiencing issues. As a result, multiple platforms, including the social media site X and ChatGPT, are being affected.



Currently, users are struggling to access most platforms. Similar to the recent AWS outage that caused multiple websites to go down, this outage is now creating problems across numerous sites on the internet.

Cloudfare Issues Statement

"Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing. We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly," Cloudfare said in a statement.

According to Downdetector, more than 11,000 people worldwide reported X outages till 5 PM, while more than thousand users in India reported problems with X until the same time.