'Jab Kidney Dene Ka Time Aaya Toh Beta Bhaag Gaya': Rohini Yadav Drops Explosive Video Confronting Journalist Over 'Kundali' Remark Amid Family Feud

After the RJD’s crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, a simmering family feud within Lalu Prasad Yadav’s household has burst into the open. Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s daughter, who recently announced her exit from politics alleging humiliation at the hands of Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides, has shared a sensational video on social media, intensifying the controversy.

Rohini posted a 5-minute, 44-second video clip of her phone conversation with journalist Kanhaiya Bhelari, confronting him over his remarks about her her stay at her parental home. In the audio, she can be heard sharply questioning him, “Do you have any data on how many times I visit my parents’ home and how long I stay there?” In her fiery social media post, Rohini wrote that those claiming to speak in the name of Lalu Prasad should stop offering “false sympathy” and instead show courage by donating their kidneys to needy patients. She challenged those who questioned her decision to donate a kidney to her father, saying they should be prepared for a public debate.

She further wrote, “Those who call a daughter’s kidney dirty should be the first to donate their own. People who tremble at the thought of giving a bottle of blood preach about donating kidneys?” In the shared video, Rohini is also heard asking why Tejashwi Yadav did not offer his kidney to Lalu Prasad when the need arose. “It is easy to talk about kidney donation, but no one actually does it,” she told the journalist, adding that even blood donation scares many.

"Jab dene (Kidney) ka baat aaya toh beta bhaag gaya aur aap aaye hain kidney dene ke liye," she says. The controversy stems from remarks made by journalist Kanhaiya Bhelari on a TV channel, where he reportedly "Rohini ko kundali maar kar mayake mein nahi baithana chahiye" and questioned why she stayed for an extended period at Lalu’s residence before the elections.