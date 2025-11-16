Lalu Family Crisis Deepens After Bihar Election Defeat: 3 Daughters Leave For Delhi After Rohini Acharya Accuses Tejashwi Yadav Of Humiliation - VIDEO

3 Daughters Leave For Delhi After Rohini Acharya Accuses Tejashwi Yadav Of Humiliation | X

Patna, November 16: The political and family tensions within the Lalu Prasad Yadav household have intensified after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) faced a major defeat in the recently held Bihar Assembly elections 2025. A day after announcing that she was quitting politics and distancing herself from the family, Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya posted two emotional messages on social media, accusing Tejashwi Yadav and his aide Sanjay Yadav of mistreating her.

On Saturday evening, Rohini left Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna. By Sunday, three more sisters - Ragini, Rajlakshmi and Chanda Yadav also left for Delhi with their children, signalling that the dispute has now grown beyond politics and has deeply affected family relations. A video of the same has also surfaced on social media.

Rohini Shares Emotional Posts

On Sunday, Rohini posted two emotional messages on X, describing the humiliation she faced. She wrote that she was abused, insulted and even threatened.

She said, "Yesterday a daughter, a sister, a married woman, and a mother was insulted. I was abused, a slipper was raised to hit me. I did not give up my self-respect or the truth. Because of this, I had to suffer humiliation. I was forced to leave my crying parents and sisters. I was separated from my own home. I was made an orphan."

Her posts suggested deep emotional pain and revealed how serious the conflict inside the family has become.

Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav had distanced himself from the family and now Rohini and other sisters have also walked out.

Tej Pratap Comes Out in Support

Tej Pratap Yadav has strongly supported his sister. He issued a warning saying that those who insulted Rohini would face serious consequences.

He said, "Yesterday’s incident shook my heart. I tolerated the insult done to me, but I will not tolerate the insult of my sister. Those who attack my family will never be forgiven by the people of Bihar."

He added that the pain of his sister had turned into anger and that those responsible had misled Tejashwi as well.

Family Rift Continues to Widen

The situation within the Lalu family appears to be worsening with multiple daughters leaving the house and accusing each other of serious behaviour. The controversy has now become both a political and personal crisis, raising questions about unity within the RJD's first family.