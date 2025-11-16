‘I Have Always Considered Lalu Ji’s Family My Own’: Chirag Paswan On Yadav Family Feud After RJD’s Defeat

Union Minister Chirag Paswan |

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has responded with empathy to RJD leader Rohini Acharya's explosive allegations of family mistreatment, refusing to comment on the internal dispute while expressing hope for reconciliation.

"I will not make any comments on this because I can understand the mental status when a family goes through such a difficult situation. I have also been through this," Paswan said, referencing his own past family conflicts. Despite political differences, he emphasised his personal connection to Lalu Prasad's family, stating, "I have always considered Lalu ji's family my own. Be it Tejashwi, Tej, Misa or Rohini, I have considered them my siblings."

The Union Minister urged swift resolution, adding, "If there is unity in the family, a person can fight tough situations outside... The family must be going through a tough situation."

Rohini had made serious allegations in a Sunday social media post, claiming she was "humiliated" and subjected to "filthy abuses" with a slipper raised to hit her. She wrote that she was forced to leave her "crying parents and sisters" behind, stating she had been made "orphaned" from her maternal home.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Rohini blamed brother Tejashwi Yadav and associates Sanjay Yadav and Rameez for her isolation, linking the conflict to RJD's dismal electoral performance, winning just 25 seats against NDA's commanding 202-seat mandate.