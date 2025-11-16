 'Papa Ko Gandi Kidney Lagwa Di': Rohini Acharya’s Explosive Allegation Against Tejashwi
Speaking to reporters Saturday, Rohini held Tejashwi and associates Sanjay Yadav and Rameez responsible for her isolation, linking the family discord to RJD's dismal performance—winning just 25 seats against NDA's commanding 202-seat mandate that reduced Mahagathbandhan to 34 seats total.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rohini Acharya | Twitter/Rohini Acharya

The internal turmoil within Lalu Prasad Yadav's family has exploded into public view following the Rashtriya Janata Dal's crushing defeat in Bihar Assembly elections. A day after quitting politics, Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya made explosive allegations Sunday against her brother Tejashwi Yadav, claiming she faced severe humiliation and verbal abuse.

In emotional posts on X, Rohini alleged she was accused of donating a "dirty kidney" to her father and taking "crores of rupees and a ticket" in exchange. "Yesterday, I was abused and told that I am 'dirty' and that I gave my father a 'dirty kidney'," she wrote, calling the accusation deeply hurtful.

"Kal mujhe gaaliyan dekar bola gaya ki main gandi hoon, aur maine apne Papa ko ‘gandi kidney’ lagwa di. Bola gaya ki crore rupaye liye, ticket liya, tab jaa kar kidney lagwayi. Main sabhi beti-bahnon se bolungi—jab aapke maayke mein beta ya bhai ho, toh kabhi apne bhagwan roopi pita ko bachane ki galti mat karna. Bhai ya uske kisi dost ki kidney lagwa dena (Yesterday, I was abused and told that I am ‘dirty’ and that I gave my father a ‘dirty kidney’. I was accused of taking crores of rupees and a ticket in return for my donation. I want to tell all daughters and sisters—if there is a son or brother in your parental home, never make the mistake of saving your father. Let the son or one of his friends donate a kidney)," she wrote.

