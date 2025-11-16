Bihar Elections 2025: Who Is Rameez Nemat, The Low Profile Aide Accused Of Forcing Rohini Acharya Out Of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family | X

Patna: Rameez Nemat has suddenly come under intense public scrutiny after Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, accused him of helping push her out of the family following the party’s heavy defeat in the Bihar assembly elections.



Her claims, made in an interview with ANI, have placed one of Tejashwi Yadav’s closest aides at the centre of a widening political and personal rift within the Lalu family.

Who Is Rameez Nemat?



According to IANS, Nemat hails from Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh and comes from a politically connected family. He joined the RJD in 2016 and initially assisted with internal work in the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office during the Grand Alliance government. Over the years he moved into a more influential operational role, managing Tejashwi's daily schedule, back end coordination, campaign planning and access control.



Nemat is considered one of the most powerful but low profile members of Tejashwi’s team. His proximity to the RJD leader is also rooted in a personal connection built during their cricketing days. Within the party, he is often mentioned alongside Sanjay Yadav as part of a small circle overseeing major political decisions around Tejashwi. He is also linked to a wider political network. He is the son in law of former Balrampur MP Rizwan Zaheer. His wife, Zeba Rizwan, is active in the Samajwadi Party in Shravasti and preparing to contest the Tulsipur Assembly seat.



Rohini Acharya's Allegations of Fuelling Family Split



Rohini Acharya’s allegations have intensified the focus on Nemat. She told ANI that she had been “thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused and even hit” and asserted that she had “no family” because of the actions of Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav and Nemat. Her remarks came soon after she announced she was quitting politics and disowning her family. The outburst followed the RJD’s collapse in the Bihar polls, where the party secured only 25 seats out of more than 140 it contested.



Her exit has added to the instability already visible within the Lalu household. Tej Pratap Yadav’s expulsion from the party earlier this year had underscored the internal turmoil, and the latest confrontation has renewed criticism of Tejashwi’s leadership and the influence of unelected aides such as Nemat. The feud has sparked political reactions outside the family as well. Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said the matter was internal but noted that Rohini deserved sensitivity, recalling that she had donated a kidney to her father. BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the episode reflected deepening divisions within the RJD.