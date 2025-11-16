Delhi Car Blast: Haryana Woman Doctor Linked To ‘White Collar’ Terror Module Detained In Jammu And Kashmir Amid Probe | ANI

New Delhi: A woman doctor from Haryana posted at a government medical college in south Kashmir has been detained in Anantnag as investigators widen their probe into what officials describe as a “white collar” terror module with links to Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana, as well as to the recent Red Fort blast case.

Doctor detained after call trails emerge in Kashmir probe



Counter intelligence teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided a rented accommodation in Anantnag’s Malaknag locality and detained Dr Priyanka Sharma of Rohtak, who has been working at GMC Anantnag, according to sources quoted by India Today TV. A mobile phone and a SIM card recovered from the residence have been sent for forensic examination.



Her name surfaced after the arrest of Adeel, a former staffer at the same medical college. His interrogation pointed investigators towards individuals believed to be providing logistical or financial support to the module. Call detail records then led officers to Dr Sharma’s door. Officials said a team from Haryana is expected to reach Anantnag for background verification.



The leads emerging from Kashmir have prompted a wider sweep in Uttar Pradesh, where around 200 Kashmiri origin medical students and doctors have come under scrutiny. The Anti Terrorism Squad has contacted institutions across Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur and other cities to verify identities and check for possible links.



Red Fort blast case triggers parallel scrutiny in Delhi and Haryana



The detention in Anantnag comes as Delhi Police and central agencies step up their investigation into the blast near the Red Fort that killed 13 people earlier this month. Three men, including two doctors from Haryana’s Al Falah University, were arrested on Friday night during coordinated raids across Dhauj, Nuh and adjoining areas.



Their university is also facing legal scrutiny. Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has registered two FIRs for cheating and forgery after the UGC and NAAC reported irregularities. A Crime Branch team visited the university’s Okhla office in Delhi to gather records of those under watch.



According to investigators, the two detained doctors, Mohammad and Mustakim, were known to Umar Nabi, the driver of the car that exploded. Both had also been in contact with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, already arrested in the “white collar” module probe. One of them had travelled to Delhi on the day of the blast for an interview at AIIMS.



Another man, Dinesh alias Dabbu, has been detained for allegedly selling fertiliser illegally. Officials believe the module pooled about Rs 26 lakh to obtain explosive materials and spent Rs 3 lakh of it on NPK fertiliser. Police are examining whether Dinesh supplied it and if his operations extended beyond unlicensed sales.

Multiple police teams are now tracking movements linked to Umar’s route. Investigators have questioned a tea seller in Wazirpur Industrial Area where Umar stopped briefly before the blast. Logs and vehicle entries at the Sunehri Masjid parking, where his car was parked for nearly three hours, are being matched and cleared only after verification.



Faridabad Police said they have checked 140 mosques, 1,700 tenants, 40 fertiliser and seed shops, 200 guesthouses and more than 500 people from Jammu and Kashmir as part of a district wide sweep. The initial Delhi Police case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has now been transferred to the National Investigation Agency, which is examining the wider conspiracy.