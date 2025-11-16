‘I Have No Family’: Lalu Prasad Yadav's Daughter Rohini Acharya Blames Tejashwi Yadav & His Associates After RJD’s Bihar Poll Debacle

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rohini Acharya | Twitter/Rohini Acharya

Patna: Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, sparked a political controversy on Saturday as she publicly accused her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his close associates of driving her out of the family.



Her remarks came soon after she announced she was quitting politics and severing ties with her relatives.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohini targets Tejashwi and his aides



Speaking to reporters at Patna Airport, Rohini alleged that Tejashwi, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez were responsible for her isolation. “I have no family… Go ask Sanjay, Rameez and Tejashwi. They are the ones who threw me out,” she said, as quoted by ANI.



She linked her comments to the RJD’s poor performance in the Bihar Assembly election, claiming anyone who raised questions about responsibility for the defeat would face the same treatment. She added that those trying to operate like political strategists should also be prepared to answer for outcomes.



Rohini further claimed that even mentioning the names of Sanjay and Rameez could trigger retaliation, alleging they could “throw you out of the house, make people insult you and even hit you with a slipper”.



Internal rift deepens as RJD reels from defeat



Hours earlier, Rohini had posted on social media that she was “quitting politics” and “disowning” her family, adding that she was doing so because Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked her to. Political observers see her public outburst as an attempt to pressure Tejashwi after he did not take immediate action against Sanjay Yadav, who has been criticised within the party for his growing influence.



As per News18's party sources said there was no indication that Lalu Prasad or Rabri Devi had urged Tejashwi to act. Rohini was among those who objected when Sanjay was seen occupying Tejashwi’s seat during the Tejashwi Yatra, a moment that reportedly deepened tensions. Rameez, an old friend of Tejashwi from a political family in Uttar Pradesh, is also considered close to the former deputy chief minister.



The RJD won only 25 seats in the state election as the NDA secured a decisive mandate with 202 seats, reducing the Mahagathbandhan to 34. Despite past speculation about her unhappiness, Rohini had campaigned for Tejashwi during the polls.