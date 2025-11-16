UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway; Video

An accident occurred in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after a stone mine collapsed, leaving around 15 people feared trapped beneath the debris. | X @ANI

Sonbhadra: An accident occurred in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after a stone mine collapsed, leaving around 15 people feared trapped beneath the debris.

According to officials, one body has been recovered so far as rescue teams continue operations at the site.

#WATCH | Sonbhadra, UP | Visuals from the spot where around 15 people are feared trapped after a stone mine collapsed yesterday in Sonbhadra. NDRF and SDRF teams are at the spot. One body has been recovered. Rescue operations are underway.



(Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/jPQ86U9ZaH — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue efforts.

Heavy machinery, along with specialised personnel, is being used to remove the debris and widen access to the collapsed area as quickly as possible.

Authorities are continuing efforts to find and save those still trapped.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)