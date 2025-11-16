 Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: All 4 Gates Of Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen, Marking First Full Resumption Since Nov 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Red Fort Car Blast: All 4 Gates Of Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen, Marking First Full Resumption Since Nov 10

Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: All 4 Gates Of Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen, Marking First Full Resumption Since Nov 10

A car blast near Red Fort metro on November 10 killed 12 and injured many, leading to the station’s gate closures. All gates have now reopened. The probe revealed a “white-collar” terror module involving medical professionals, including driver Dr Umar Mohammad. Explosive seizures and multiple arrests followed as investigations continue.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: All 4 Gates Of Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen, Marking First Full Resumption Since Nov 10 | ANI

New Delhi: All the gates of the Lal Quila (Red Fort) Metro Station have been reopened for commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday, marking the first full resumption of access since the November 10 car blast near the station.

The facility had been shut the same day "due to security reasons", even as the rest of the metro network continued operations without disruption.

On Saturday, the DMRC had initially reopened two gates.

Read Also
Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Forensic Team Recovers 3 Cartridges Of 9mm Calibre From Site; No Weapon...
article-image

About The Closure

FPJ Shorts
US Confirms Successful B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Stockpile Flight Tests Using Stealth F-35A Fighter Jet
US Confirms Successful B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Stockpile Flight Tests Using Stealth F-35A Fighter Jet
What Is Marburg Virus? Know Causes & Symptoms About This Deadly Outbreak In Ethiopia
What Is Marburg Virus? Know Causes & Symptoms About This Deadly Outbreak In Ethiopia
Saudi Arabia Pivots To Bollywood to Drive Its Vision 2030 Cultural Reset
Saudi Arabia Pivots To Bollywood to Drive Its Vision 2030 Cultural Reset
UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway; Video
UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway; Video

The closure followed the explosion of a white Hyundai i20 near a traffic signal on Netaji Subhash Marg, close to the Red Fort metro station's Gate No. 1, which left at least 12 people dead and nearly two dozen injured.

DNA analysis later confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad, also known as Umar Un Nabi and a doctor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, had been driving the vehicle that detonated.

The blast prompted heavy security deployment, cordoned zones and tightened checks across adjacent markets throughout the week, as multiple investigative teams combed the site.

Read Also
Who Was Naveen Arora? RSS Leader’s Son Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Punjab's Ferozepur
article-image

The attack occurred hours after investigators in Haryana's Faridabad seized 2,900 kg of explosives, including ammonium nitrate, from a location roughly 50 km from the national capital.

According to sources, Umar Mohammad allegedly panicked and triggered the blast after the arrest of two key module members -- Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather -- along with the seizure of the explosives.

Police later announced the arrest of Dr Shaheen, another medical professional from Al-Falah University, in connection with the terror network.

The Delhi explosion is being described as a "white-collar terror module", involving several trained medical professionals with links to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read Also
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Seen In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah...
article-image

A police officer confirmed that teams from the Special Cell, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other units have completed multiple rounds of examination at the scene, collecting over 40 samples as part of the probe.

Investigations are underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway;...

UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway;...

Weather News: Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh And Jharkhand; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Weather News: Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh And Jharkhand; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: All 4 Gates Of Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen, Marking First Full...

Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: All 4 Gates Of Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen, Marking First Full...

Who Was Naveen Arora? RSS Leader’s Son Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Punjab's Ferozepur

Who Was Naveen Arora? RSS Leader’s Son Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Punjab's Ferozepur

National Press Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About India's Fourth Pillar Of Democracy

National Press Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About India's Fourth Pillar Of Democracy