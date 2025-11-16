Who Was Naveen Arora? RSS Leader’s Son Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozpur: Naveen Arora, the son of senior RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, was shot dead in Ferozepur on Saturday evening (November 16) in what police believe was a targeted attack carried out by motorcycle-borne assailants.
According to initial accounts, Naveen was returning home on foot from his shop in the main bazaar when two unidentified men on a motorcycle approached him near Baba Noor Shah Wali Durgah. They opened fire at close range, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Senior officers, including DSP City Sukhwinder Singh, reached the scene soon after the incident. The DSP said the police were scanning CCTV footage to identify the attackers and that teams had been formed to track them.
Political reaction and demand for action
The shooting has sparked political reactions, with questions raised about the state’s law and order situation. A senior RSS leader, Ashwani Dhawan, called for strict action and emphasised the need for accountability.
The killing of Naveen, whose father has been associated with the RSS for several years, has heightened tensions in the area as police continue their search for the gunmen.
Authorities have not yet confirmed a motive, and the investigation remains in its early stages.