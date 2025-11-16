Karnataka Government Enforces Strong Security Measures As Controversial RSS March Proceeds In Chittapur

he Karnataka Police have put in place tight security ahead of the centenary foot march of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) scheduled for Sunday in Chittapur town of Kalaburagi district. | IANS

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have put in place tight security ahead of the centenary foot march of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) scheduled for Sunday in Chittapur town of Kalaburagi district.

Chittapur Assembly constituency is represented by Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The controversy surrounding the march had earlier drawn national attention after district authorities denied permission for the RSS event in Chittapur. It was only after the intervention of the High Court that the Congress-led government granted permission.

Following the permission, uniformed participants of the RSS will begin the march at 3.30 p.m. Including 50 band players, a total of 350 uniformed participants will take part in the parade. They will march along a one-and-a-half-kilometre route.

The Pathsanchalan will be held between 3.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The march will commence from Bajaj Kalyan Mantap and pass through Ambedkar Circle, Canara Bank and the APMC.

The police have already conducted a route march in the town, and one platoon of personnel from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and the District Armed Reserve (DAR) has been deployed near Bajaj Kalyan Mantap.

In total, about 650 police personnel and 250 home guards have been deputed to ensure security and maintain law and order in Chittapur. The Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, Additional SP and DySP are closely monitoring the situation. The police department has also installed CCTV and drone cameras to maintain strict vigilance.

It can be recalled that the Congress-led government in Karnataka, on November 7, informed the High Court bench headed by Justice M.G.S. Kamal that it would positively consider the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s application to hold a padayatra in Chittapur town of Kalaburagi district.

Minister Priyank Kharge had earlier stirred controversy by writing to the Chief Minister, requesting a ban on RSS activities in public places and government-owned premises. Following this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued an order mandating prior permission from concerned authorities to hold events in public places and government-owned premises. However, this order was later stayed by the High Court.

Challenging the government’s order, the organisation Punaschetana Seva Samsthe and others approached the High Court.

In response, several Dalit and progressive organisations opposed the proposed RSS Path Sanchalan (foot march), demanding that RSS volunteers should not carry lathis (sticks) or the Bhagwa Dhwaj (saffron flag). Instead, they urged participants to carry the Preamble to the Constitution and the national flag.

This development raised concerns in the region.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the state government, had stated in the court that the authorities would consider all 11 applications for foot marches and processions, including the one submitted by the RSS, subject to certain conditions discussed in a recent meeting.

He had further requested that the court grant a week, assuring that consent would be given to all applicants. The court had directed the petitioner, Ashok Patil, Convenor of the RSS Kalaburagi unit, to meet with the authorities on November 5 at the Advocate General’s office regarding the proposed foot march.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)