Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man

Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man | X

Amritsar, November 15: A shocking incident, which seems to be another case of cross-border love affair has come to light after an Indian Sikh pilgrim from Punjab went missing during a religious visit to Pakistan. Reports are that she has converted to Islam and married a Pakistani man. A video of her accepting Nikah with the Pakistani man has surfaced on social media. A purported Nikahnama (marriage certificate) had earlier went viral on social media.

There are reports that the Pakistani man has been identified as Nasir Hussein, who is a resident of Sheikhpura in Pakistan. The video shows that Sarabjit is sitting alongside the Pakistani man and another person, who seems to a Kazi, asks her that is she converting to Islam willingly and accept Nasir as her husband. She replies to it and says that she is accepting Islam willingly and accepts the Nikah.

The video of the alleged Nikah is going viral on social media, however, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video. The incident has raised serious concerns among the Sikh organisations after which they are demanding a transparent investigation into the matter.

As per reports, Sarabjit Kaur, who is a resident of Kapurthala District in Punjab, was part of a 1,923-member Sikh jatha that travelled to Pakistan on November to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The pilgrims went through the Attari border under a bilateral arrangement that allows Sikh devotees to visit historic Gurudwaras in Pakistan.

However, Kaur reportedly went missing on November 13, just a day before the group was supposed to return to India. Her absence triggered concerns among the security agencies on both sides of the border.

Photos and documents surfaced on social media showing that she had converted to Islam and married Nasir Hussain, shortly after she went missing. Her sudden disappearance and the quick appearance of documents and video of her Nikah has raised several questions, after which the Sikh organisations started demanding clarity on whether the marriage and the conversion were voluntary or done under pressure.