'Chappal Utha Ke Mara Jayega...': Emotional Rohini Acharya's First Reaction After Quitting RJD & Family

Rohini Acharya | ANI

Patna: Hours after announcing that she is quitting the party and disowning her family, Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya spoke to the media. Acharya also claimed that her brother removed her from the family.

In her first reaction, Rohini Acharya said, "Mera koi pariwar nahi hai, ab ye ja kar ke aap Sanjay, Rameez, Tejashwi Yadav se puchiye."

Which roughly translates to, "I do not have a family; you go and ask Sanjay, Rameez, Tejashwi Yadav." She further said that these are the people who removed her from the family.

"Responsibility lena nahi hai unko, pura duniya bol raha, jo chanakya banega, jab karyakarta chankya se sawal kar raha hai, desh duniya sawal kar raha hai party ka aisa haal kyu hua, Sanjay, Rameez, in log ka naam lejiye toh apko ghar se nikal diya jayega apko, gali dilwaya jayega, apke upar chappal utha kar ke mara jayega."

Which roughly translates to, "They do not want to take responsibility. The whole world is talking about it. The one who wants to act like Chanakya, when a party worker questions this Chanakya, when the country and the world are asking why the party ended up in such a state, if you take the names of Sanjay and Rameez, you will be thrown out of the house, you will be abused and a slipper will be raised to hit you."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A day after the Bihar election results and after Lalu Yadav's RJD suffered a massive defeat, in a cryptic post on X declaring that she is “disowning” her family, daughter Rohini Acharya named two men, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, saying she had merely been doing what they had asked her to, yet she is now being blamed for everything.

"I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I’m taking all the blame,” wrote Acharya.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who are Sanjay Yadav & Rameez?

Sanjay Yadav, named in Rohini Acharya’s post, is a close aide of her brother and Lalu Yadav's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD-led alliance’s chief ministerial face in Bihar. Sanjay Yadav was born in Haryana in 1984. Sanjay Yadav joined the RJD in 2012 and was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the party in 2024. Rameez, is reportedly an old friend of Tejashwi Yadav and comes from a political family in Uttar Pradesh.