 Karnataka: Goods Vehicle Driver And His Wife Kidnapped, Brutally Beaten With Stick & Kicks After Argument With Owner's Wife In Bagalkote - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Goods Vehicle Driver And His Wife Kidnapped, Brutally Beaten With Stick & Kicks After Argument With Owner's Wife In Bagalkote - VIDEO

Karnataka: Goods Vehicle Driver And His Wife Kidnapped, Brutally Beaten With Stick & Kicks After Argument With Owner's Wife In Bagalkote - VIDEO

The brutal assault was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the driver and his wife are being tied and beaten inhumanely in an isolated place.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Goods Vehicle Driver And His Wife Kidnapped, Brutally Beaten With Stick & Kicks After Argument With Owner's Wife In Bagalkote | X

Bagalkote, Karnataka: A shocking incident came to light from Karnataka's Bagalkote, where a 25-year-old goods vehicle driver and his wife were allegedly kidnapped and brutally thrashed with stick and kicks over a minor argument with the owner's wife. The brutal assault was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the driver and his wife are being tied and beaten inhumanely in an isolated place.

There are reports that the incident occurred on October 3 and the video has now gone viral on social media. As per reports, the victim has been identified as Prakash Hosamani, who worked as a driver for Yankappa Churi.

Warning: Disturbing Visuals

According to the police, a casual conversation between Prakash and the owner's wife turned into a dispute, after which the owner allegedly accused the driver of speaking rudely. The simple disagreement then escalated into a shocking incident of kidnapping and torture.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Rare White Russell’s Viper Rescued In Rabale, Wildlife Experts Suspect Partial Albinism
Navi Mumbai News: Rare White Russell’s Viper Rescued In Rabale, Wildlife Experts Suspect Partial Albinism
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man
Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens
Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens
Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her: 'He Threatened to Drop Me Midway'
Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her: 'He Threatened to Drop Me Midway'

The viral shows that the driver and his wife are tied in a jungle and around two to three people are beating them. A man is seen hitting the driver on his legs with a long stick. Another man is seen kicking his wife on her face. There are reports that they both suffered serious injuries into the incident.

There are reports that the owner and his goons kidnapped Prakash and his wife from the home and took them to Tulsigeri Hill, which is a remote area. Their hands and legs were tied and beaten with sticks. They both had severe bruises on their hands and legs due to the torture.

Read Also
‘Keep Quiet’ Turns Costly: UP Student Beaten, Threatened Inside Library For Asking Fellow...
article-image

The reports suggest that the police have identified multiple suspects who were involved in the incident. There are reports that around people took part in the assault.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting...

Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting...

'Chappal Utha Ke Mara Jayega...': Emotional Rohini Acharya's First Reaction After Quitting RJD &...

'Chappal Utha Ke Mara Jayega...': Emotional Rohini Acharya's First Reaction After Quitting RJD &...

Karnataka: Goods Vehicle Driver And His Wife Kidnapped, Brutally Beaten With Stick & Kicks After...

Karnataka: Goods Vehicle Driver And His Wife Kidnapped, Brutally Beaten With Stick & Kicks After...

Bihar Election 2025: RJD Tops Vote Share But Slips To Third Place In Seat Tally

Bihar Election 2025: RJD Tops Vote Share But Slips To Third Place In Seat Tally

PIB Debunks Fake News On IAF Plane Crash By Pakistani Propaganda Accounts On Social Media

PIB Debunks Fake News On IAF Plane Crash By Pakistani Propaganda Accounts On Social Media