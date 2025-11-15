Karnataka: Goods Vehicle Driver And His Wife Kidnapped, Brutally Beaten With Stick & Kicks After Argument With Owner's Wife In Bagalkote - VIDEO

Goods Vehicle Driver And His Wife Kidnapped, Brutally Beaten With Stick & Kicks After Argument With Owner's Wife In Bagalkote | X

Bagalkote, Karnataka: A shocking incident came to light from Karnataka's Bagalkote, where a 25-year-old goods vehicle driver and his wife were allegedly kidnapped and brutally thrashed with stick and kicks over a minor argument with the owner's wife. The brutal assault was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the driver and his wife are being tied and beaten inhumanely in an isolated place.

There are reports that the incident occurred on October 3 and the video has now gone viral on social media. As per reports, the victim has been identified as Prakash Hosamani, who worked as a driver for Yankappa Churi.

Warning: Disturbing Visuals

According to the police, a casual conversation between Prakash and the owner's wife turned into a dispute, after which the owner allegedly accused the driver of speaking rudely. The simple disagreement then escalated into a shocking incident of kidnapping and torture.

The viral shows that the driver and his wife are tied in a jungle and around two to three people are beating them. A man is seen hitting the driver on his legs with a long stick. Another man is seen kicking his wife on her face. There are reports that they both suffered serious injuries into the incident.

There are reports that the owner and his goons kidnapped Prakash and his wife from the home and took them to Tulsigeri Hill, which is a remote area. Their hands and legs were tied and beaten with sticks. They both had severe bruises on their hands and legs due to the torture.

The reports suggest that the police have identified multiple suspects who were involved in the incident. There are reports that around people took part in the assault.