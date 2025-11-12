‘Keep Quiet’ Turns Costly: UP Student Beaten, Threatened Inside Library For Asking Fellow Readers To Stay Silent

The student was brutally assaulted inside a library after he asked two men to stop talking during study hours. The shocking video of the attack has gone viral on social media. | Image: X

A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district has sparked outrage after a student was brutally assaulted inside a library for asking two men to stop disturbing him while studying. The attack, captured on CCTV video, has raised serious questions about law and order and the safety of students in public study spaces.

Asked Them to Stay Quiet, Faced Brutal Assault

According to an Aaj Tak report, the victim, identified as Shatrughan, a resident of the Girwan area who stays near the city headquarters for studies, was preparing for competitive exams at a local library on November 6. Two men sitting behind him allegedly began chatting loudly, prompting the student to request silence. Enraged by the remark, they called a group of local goons, who stormed into the library and thrashed the student mercilessly.

According to the report, the attackers slapped and punched the student repeatedly, even breaking his spectacles. The video of the assault shows several men hurling abuses and physically assaulting the victim as other students watched in shock.

The victim later alleged that the attackers threatened to kill him if he approached the police. Despite the intimidation, he lodged a complaint at the Aliganj police outpost. However, the student claimed that the local officer pressured him to compromise with the accused and warned that his career could be ruined if he refused, as per the Aaj Tak report.

Victim Approaches SP for Action

Frustrated with the alleged inaction, the student escalated the matter to Superintendent of Police (SP) Palash Bansal, demanding strict action against the attackers. The SP’s media cell confirmed that a “minor dispute between students” had occurred and that both parties initially submitted a written compromise. The SP has now directed the Kotwali Nagar police inspector to investigate the fresh complaint and take appropriate legal action.

Rising Concerns Over Student Safety

The incident has drawn attention to growing concerns over student safety in libraries and public study spaces across small towns in Uttar Pradesh. Many aspirants use such facilities to prepare for competitive exams, often late into the night, raising the need for better surveillance and stricter monitoring.