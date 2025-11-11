'SC Judge Ko Dikhao Yeh...': Video Shows Stray Dog Casually Strolling Inside Delhi University Classroom, Students Get Uncomfortable | Instagram @ohhodelhi

A viral video from Delhi University has caught widespread attention after it showed a stray dog casually walking into a classroom packed with students. The clip, which has surfaced amid the ongoing national debate over the Supreme Court’s recent decision on stray dogs, has ignited strong reactions online.

In the short video, students can be seen sitting on their respective benches as a dog roams around the classroom, creating an atmosphere of discomfort and fear. Some students can be heard murmuring in the background, while one student was seen in sheer discomfort when the dog turned at her and paused for a moment.

While the dog appeared harmless, the video highlights growing safety concerns on campuses and in residential areas where stray animals frequently wander. Several users expressed sympathy for the animal, urging humane treatment, while others criticized the lack of preventive measures in educational institutions.

One user wrote, "SC Judge ko ye video dikhaao," a reference to the recent court ruling that has stirred public discussion on the rights and management of stray dogs across India.

The video's location is said to be Delhi University, but the exact date of the incident is yet to be confirmed. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video. The video’s timing, coming just days after the Supreme Court’s arguable ruling on protecting stray dogs, has made it a viral moment.

Animal Activists Warn Housing Societies

A new concern has arisen for the animal welfare organisations as they strive to spread awareness among residential complexes that the recent Supreme Court judgement to relocate stray dogs from specific public places does not constitute residential societies.

Animal activists have alleged that multiple housing societies are misinterpreting the judgment to justify the illegal removal of community dogs from their premises.