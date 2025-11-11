Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Deadly Leopard Attack During Rescue Operation In Kolhapur | WATCH | X @Rajmajiofficial

In a horrifying incident, a Police officer in Kolhapur narrowly escaped a deadly attack by a leopard during a rescue operation. The attack came after the team of cops was trying to capture the leopard. The wild beast started attacking them with a thrilling chase, the police officers started running in the narrow lanes, while one of them lost his balance and stumbled on the ground, followed by the leopard, which leapt on him.

The incident occurred near the main office of Mahavitaran MSEB, located in the center of the city. Reportedly, the massive cat was straying around the residential area. During the thrilling rescue operations, police officers can be seen carrying sticks and rods, which made the animal become aggressive and start retreating.

WATCH VIDEO:

𝕂𝕆𝕃ℍ𝔸ℙ𝕌ℝ | The leopard's sudden appearance in Kolhapur city has sent shockwaves among residents, with multiple sightings reported in prominent locations like Woodland Hotel, BSNL office, and Mahavitaran office. The big cat's aggressive behavior has led to attacks on… pic.twitter.com/23kDp35PoZ — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) November 11, 2025

The viral video shows several police officers running away as the big cat chases them. One of them slipped on the ground, and the cat leapt on him while trying to attack. Fortunately, due to his alertness and the rest of the team's hurling, the leopard ran away from the scene, and the cop narrowly escaped from becoming its prey.

Two people, including a police officer, were hurt during the operation, according to forest officials. According to reports, neither is in danger. Since then, authorities have roped off the area and advised locals to stay inside as they work to tranquilize and apprehend the animal.

