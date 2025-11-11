Centuries-old Shipwreck Emerges On Beach Amid Deadly Typhoon In Vietnam | Visuals Inside | X @VietnamNewsVNS

Typhoon Kalmaegi's severe coastline erosion revealed a centuries-old shipwreck in Vietnam, offering a brief window of opportunity to rescue what scientists believe may be a historically significant discovery.

The at least 17.4-meter ship, whose thick wood-ribbed hull nearly withstood hundreds of years of stormy seas, was first found off the shore of Hoi An in 2023. However, it was re-submerged before the authorities could retrieve it.

Although the wreck has not yet been dated by experts, preliminary research indicates that it was constructed during the 14th and 16th centuries, when Unesco-listed Hoi An was the hub of a booming regional trade in spices, silk, and ceramics.

Vietnam News shared pictures of the discovery on X. The caption of the post reads, "Hội An World Cultural Heritage Conservation Centre reported on the preliminary information regarding an ancient shipwreck found on a beach following severe erosion caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi."

The director of the Hoi An Centre for the Preservation of World Cultural Heritage, Mr Pham Phu Ngoc, told AFP on Nov 10, "We are currently preparing to apply for an emergency excavation (permit). The discovery of this ancient ship is clear evidence of Hoi An’s significant historical role in regional trade.

In 2024, a group of specialists from a nearby museum, the University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Ho Chi Minh City, and the Hoi An preservation center examined the wreck. Along with the approximate age, they discovered that it was constructed from "durable and high-strength timber" and that its seams were sealed with waterproofing chemicals.

