WATCH: Minor Girl Spotted Driving School-Auto Rickshaw While Several Students Sit Inside In Khopoli; Police Take Immediate Action

Minor Girl Spotted Driving School-Auto Rickshaw While Several Students Sit Inside In Khopoli; Police Take Immediate Action | X @Rajmajiofficial

A shocking incident from Khopoli has surfaced online, showing a minor schoolgirl driving a school auto-rickshaw packed with students. The disturbing video, which has now gone viral on social media, captures the young girl confidently driving the vehicle as several children sit inside. The actual driver can be seen sitting beside her, letting her drive the moving rickshaw.

The video sparked widespread outrage among viewers, who condemned the irresponsible act for endangering the safety of schoolchildren. Many social media users demanded immediate legal action against the driver and questioned the oversight of school transport authorities.

WATCH VIDEO:

𝕂ℍ𝕆ℙ𝕆𝕃𝕀 | A disturbing video has emerged from Khopoli, showing a minor schoolgirl driving an auto-rickshaw with several students on board. The footage shows the young girl behind the wheel, while the driver sits beside her. The Khopoli Police have taken swift action,… pic.twitter.com/qNh6NuSRDT — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) November 11, 2025

Immediate Action By Police

As the clip went immensely viral, Khopoli Police promptly intervened and registered a case against the driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. According to officials, the driver’s actions amounted to reckless endangerment and negligence, as he placed the lives of multiple children at risk.

Authorities have also begun investigating whether the rickshaw was officially authorized for school transport and if proper safety measures were in place. Police have assured strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

The video has reignited public concern over the lack of regulation and monitoring in school transportation systems, especially in smaller towns. While no injuries were reported in the incident, allowing a minor to operate a vehicle can lead to serious consequences.

Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror

A chilling incident on the Namakkal–Salem Road in Tamil Nadu has left motorists shaken after a driver discovered a snake hiding in his car’s side mirror while driving. The video of the terrifying encounter has gone viral on social media, serving as a stark reminder for vehicle owners to be extra vigilant during the cold and rainy season.

