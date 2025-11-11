 WATCH: Minor Girl Spotted Driving School-Auto Rickshaw While Several Students Sit Inside In Khopoli; Police Take Immediate Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Minor Girl Spotted Driving School-Auto Rickshaw While Several Students Sit Inside In Khopoli; Police Take Immediate Action

WATCH: Minor Girl Spotted Driving School-Auto Rickshaw While Several Students Sit Inside In Khopoli; Police Take Immediate Action

A shocking incident from Khopoli has surfaced online, showing a minor schoolgirl driving a school auto-rickshaw packed with students. The disturbing video, which has now gone viral on social media, captures the young girl confidently driving the vehicle as several children sit inside.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Minor Girl Spotted Driving School-Auto Rickshaw While Several Students Sit Inside In Khopoli; Police Take Immediate Action | X @Rajmajiofficial

A shocking incident from Khopoli has surfaced online, showing a minor schoolgirl driving a school auto-rickshaw packed with students. The disturbing video, which has now gone viral on social media, captures the young girl confidently driving the vehicle as several children sit inside. The actual driver can be seen sitting beside her, letting her drive the moving rickshaw.

The video sparked widespread outrage among viewers, who condemned the irresponsible act for endangering the safety of schoolchildren. Many social media users demanded immediate legal action against the driver and questioned the oversight of school transport authorities.

WATCH VIDEO:

Immediate Action By Police

FPJ Shorts
Was Apoorva Mukhija SPOTTED Getting Cosy With 27-Year-Old Podcast Host Amin Jaz At Delhi Restaurant? - VIDEO
Was Apoorva Mukhija SPOTTED Getting Cosy With 27-Year-Old Podcast Host Amin Jaz At Delhi Restaurant? - VIDEO
Rupee Rises 16 Paise To Close At 88.57 Against US Dollar
Rupee Rises 16 Paise To Close At 88.57 Against US Dollar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Phase 2 Polling Records 60.40% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Kishanganj Reports Highest 66.10%
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Phase 2 Polling Records 60.40% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Kishanganj Reports Highest 66.10%
VIDEO: Haryana Police Reportedly Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives In Faridabad
VIDEO: Haryana Police Reportedly Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives In Faridabad

As the clip went immensely viral, Khopoli Police promptly intervened and registered a case against the driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. According to officials, the driver’s actions amounted to reckless endangerment and negligence, as he placed the lives of multiple children at risk.

Authorities have also begun investigating whether the rickshaw was officially authorized for school transport and if proper safety measures were in place. Police have assured strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Read Also
Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday,...
article-image

The video has reignited public concern over the lack of regulation and monitoring in school transportation systems, especially in smaller towns. While no injuries were reported in the incident, allowing a minor to operate a vehicle can lead to serious consequences.

Read Also
VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem...
article-image

Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror

A chilling incident on the Namakkal–Salem Road in Tamil Nadu has left motorists shaken after a driver discovered a snake hiding in his car’s side mirror while driving. The video of the terrifying encounter has gone viral on social media, serving as a stark reminder for vehicle owners to be extra vigilant during the cold and rainy season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Malati Murmu? Tribal Woman From West Bengal Turning Her Mud House Into Free School For...

Who Is Malati Murmu? Tribal Woman From West Bengal Turning Her Mud House Into Free School For...

WATCH: Minor Girl Spotted Driving School-Auto Rickshaw While Several Students Sit Inside In Khopoli;...

WATCH: Minor Girl Spotted Driving School-Auto Rickshaw While Several Students Sit Inside In Khopoli;...

Young Vendor Runs After Moving Train As Passenger Refuses To Pay; Netizens React, 'Karma Will Take...

Young Vendor Runs After Moving Train As Passenger Refuses To Pay; Netizens React, 'Karma Will Take...

Viral Video Shows Starving Children From Uganda Eating Live Termites Amid Severe Food Crisis

Viral Video Shows Starving Children From Uganda Eating Live Termites Amid Severe Food Crisis

VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem...

VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem...