 From ₹10,000 A Month To $23 An Hour: Reddit Post Highlights No-Code Developer’s Global Freelance Success
A Reddit post on r/developersIndia has gone viral after a freelance no-code developer shared his journey from earning ₹10,000 per month in 2021 to $23 an hour with a US agency. Despite graduating from a low-ranked college and living in a rural village, skill-building, global exposure, and remote work helped him achieve financial independence.

Wednesday, January 07, 2026
Reddit

Viral Post: A Reddit post shared in the r/developersIndia community has fired up discussions on unconventional career growth and the global opportunities available for Indian tech professionals. The post narrated the journey of a freelance no-code developer who managed to go from earning Rs 10,000 per month to making Rs 2,000 an hour (approximately $23 per hour) in a few years.

As stated in the post, the individual entered the industry in 2021 as a freelance no-code developer who applied through AngelCo to a Mexican startup. Interestingly, the startup founder was an Indian immigrant who quoted a salary of only Rs 10,000 per month, saying that is what the market conditions in India dictated. The position was more of an internship, wherein the developer learned and earned from contributing to the company's app development.

For the next year, he continued working on different projects, building up his skill set little by little. This learning curve eventually landed him a contractor position with an American agency in 2022. Starting at $5 per hour, the developer has grown with the organisation steadily and has now been working for that agency for almost three years at $23 per hour.

What stands out in this post is the educational background of the developer. He mentioned that he graduated from a low-ranked, locally affiliated college, which he jokingly referred to as “tier-4.” He, however, made it known that formal pedigree did not limit his progress in the global freelance ecosystem.

He further claimed that he was still residing with his parents in the small rural village located in southern India; however, he could always travel abroad and, at the same time, was enjoying financial independence. Thus, in turn, flexible remote and freelance tech careers have come into being.

The post has connected with many readers, stating once again that skill-building, consistency, and exposure to global networks can help professionals bridge gaps in location, salary norms, and even educational background.

