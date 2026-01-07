 BBOSE 12th Exam Answer Key 2025: Objection Process Starts Today; Here's How To Raise Objections
The Bihar Open School Examination Board (BOSEB) has released the Class 12 answer keys for objective questions from the June and December 2025 exams. Candidates can raise objections online from January 7 to 9, 2026, till 5 PM. Only online submissions will be accepted, after which experts will review objections and final results will be based on the revised answer key.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
BBOSE 12th Exam Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Open School Examination Board (BOSEB) has issued answer keys for objective-type questions from the June 2025 and December 2025 senior secondary theoretical examinations. According to the official notice, objections can only be filed between January 7 and 9, 2026. The submission window will conclude immediately at 5:00 p.m. on January 9. Emails, letters, and personal representations will be refused without consideration.

"The first Higher Secondary (Class 12) theoretical examination conducted by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) in June 2025 and the second Higher Secondary (Class 12) theoretical examination held in December 2025 included objective questions asked to the candidates," the BBOSE official post reads on X.

BBOSE 12th Exam Answer Key 2025: How to raise an objection?

To raise the objection, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BBOSE at biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Objection regarding BBOSE (12th) June & Dec. Exam 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, log in using the required details, if prompted.

Step 4: Next, choose the subject and question number for which the candidate wants to raise an objection.

Step 5: Now, enter the correct answer with a proper justification and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: Once the objection window has closed, the board will review all legitimate submissions. Subject matter experts will review each objection. If there are any discrepancies, they will be corrected before the review is completed. The final evaluation will be based on the amended answer key, assuming any modifications are authorised.

BBOSE 12th Exam Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BBOSE at biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the notifications or latest updates section.

Step 3: After this, click on the BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key June & December 2025 related link and then select the relevant subject.

Step 4: Now, the BBOSE Class 12 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the BBOSE Class 12 answer key and take a printout of the same for reference.

Direct link to download the answer key

About the Bihar Open School Examination Board

The Bihar Open School Examination Board (BBOSE) conducts secondary and higher secondary open schooling exams, providing flexible education opportunities to students, dropouts, and working learners across Bihar.

