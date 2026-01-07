Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Choice Filling And Locking Process Ends Today; Check Important Dates Here

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025 | Canva

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in Guwahati will end the Assam National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling round 3 choice filling and locking for admission to MD, MS, and PG diploma courses today, January 7, 2026. Applicants who did not get a seat in rounds 1 and 2 can submit applications for round 3 on the official website of Assam at dme.assam.gov.in.

The Assam NEET PG 2025 round 3 choice filling and locking form will ask for the applicant's NEET PG or MDS details, phone number, personal information, and educational papers.

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Important dates

The Round 3 counselling process for Assam NEET PG 2025 has begun with registration from January 3 to 5, 2026. Choice filling and locking for this round was held from January 6 to January 7, 2026. The processing of seat allotment took place between January 8 and January 10, 2026. The round 3 result was declared on January 11, 2026, and selected candidates were required to join their allotted institutions from January 16 to January 17, 2026.

Read the official notice here

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Documents Required

During the counselling and admission process, candidates must submit several essential documents. These include the NEET PG admit card, secondary school leaving certificate as proof of date of birth, a copy of the NEET PG result, Class 12 mark sheet, MBBS passing certificate, and a valid photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID, passport, or ration card. In addition, candidates must provide two passport-size photographs, a 12-month internship completion certificate, a medical registration certificate, and any other documents specified in the official prospectus.

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: How many seats?

The authority is holding the Assam NEET PG 2025 counselling round 3 choice filling to fill a total of 482 MD, MS, and PG diploma seats at government and private medical colleges throughout the country.