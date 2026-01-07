 Delhi University UG Admission 2026: Official Admission Brochure Issued; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Delhi University UG Admission 2026: Official Admission Brochure Issued; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

Delhi University has released the DU UG Admission 2026 brochure on du.ac.in. Admissions will be based on CUET UG 2026 conducted by NTA and processed through the Common Seat Allocation System. Registration closes January 30, exams run May 11–31. Eligibility depends on Class 12 subjects, and CUET will be held in multiple Indian languages.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University UG Admission 2026 | X

DU UG Admission 2026: Delhi University has issued the DU UG 2026 admission information brochure on the official website of DU at du.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the CUET UG 2026 entrance test, which is used by the institution to admit students to undergraduate programs. Admissions will be made through the website's admission portal, which will use the Common Seat Allocation System.

Admission is different for Schools of Open Learning (SOL), the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), and international nationals.

DU UG Admission 2026: Important dates

The important dates are as follows:

1. Registration window end date: January 30, 2026

2. Last day to pay the fee: January 31, 2026

3. Correction window: February 2 to 4, 2026

4. Exam dates: May 11 to 31, 2026

5. Results date: July 2026

Click here for the official DU UG 2026 admission information brochure

DU UG Admission 2026: Eligibility criteria

Those applying must ensure that they properly review the eligibility conditions.

1. Applicants should have completed the Class XII or equivalent examination from a single recognised board.

2. Only one board's marksheet/degree will be used when determining minimum eligibility. (For example, if a candidate appears in the CBSE Board Examination with five subjects except Mathematics and then takes and passes Mathematics from another board, such as the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), the minimum eligibility is determined solely by his/her CBSE mark sheet.

3. Aspirants must look to the Programme-Specific Eligibility to determine the subjects in which they should take in CUET (UG) 2026.

4. Aspirants must take the CUET(UG)-2026 in the subjects in which they are currently enrolled or have completed Class XII.

5. A marksheet from more than one recognised board may be accepted for determining Programme Specific Eligibility and mapping the CUET subject(s) to Class XII subject(s), provided the applicant passed those subjects in Class XII.

DU UG Admission 2026: List of languages exam will be conducted

For DU UG Admission 2026, the CUET UG examination will be conducted in multiple Indian languages to ensure wider accessibility for candidates. The available languages include Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Urdu.

