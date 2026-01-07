 AISSEE 2026 City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download
AISSEE 2026 City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download

The NTA has released the AISSEE 2026 city intimation slip on its official website. Candidates can check their exam city to plan travel in advance. The slip is not the admit card. AISSEE 2026 will be held on January 18, 2026, for Classes 6 and 9. Three new Sainik Schools have also been added to the admission process.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
AISSEE 2026 City Intimation Slip | nta.ac.in

AISSEE 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slip for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

AISSEE 2026 City Intimation Slip: How to download?

To obtain the AISSEE 2026 City Intimation Slip, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the “AISSEE 2026 Advance City Intimation” link.

Step 3: Next, enter the details such as application number, password, & security pin and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the AISSEE City Intimation Slip 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the AISSEE 2026 city intimation slip and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read the official notice here

Note: Candidates are informed that the AISSEE city intimation slip indicates the city where the exam centre is. It enables students and parents to arrange their travel in advance. The city intimation slip is not the admit card. It does not provide the precise address of the exam centre.

AISSEE 2026 City Intimation Slip: Details mentioned

The city slip contains basic information such as the candidate's name, date of birth, application number, exam date, and exam city.

AISSEE 2026 Admit Card

The AISSEE 2026 admit card will be available four days before the exam date. Candidates must download the admit card separately, as it is required to take the exam.

AISSEE 2026 Exam dates

According to the official timetable, the AISSEE 2026 test will be held on January 18, 2026, in pen-and-paper format for both Class 6 and Class 9. This exam is used to admit students to Sainik Schools in India at the 6th and 9th grades.

AISSEE 2026: Three New Sainik Schools Added

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has expanded the list of institutions participating in the AISSEE 2026 by adding three new Sainik Schools. The newly included schools are Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School in Tamil Nadu, Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School in Goa, and Yogeshwari Sainik School located in Ambajogai, Maharashtra.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence sanctioned 86 new Sainik Schools around the country, increasing students' access to Sainik School instruction.

