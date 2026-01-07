RSSB Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 1,100 Vacancies Out; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

RSSB Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2026 | rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has issued an official notification for the Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2026. Those who qualify can apply online from January 13, 2026, to February 11, 2026, on the official website of RSSB at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The notification was issued on January 6, 2026.

Note: The written exam for female Supervisor positions is expected to be held offline on June 18, 2026, utilising an OMR-based system. The RSSB maintains the right to hold the exam in numerous stages if necessary. Normalisation will be used in the case of multiple-stage examinations.

RSSB Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

There are 1,100 jobs available, including 944 NTSP positions and 156 TSP positions.

Direct link to check the RSSB Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2026 notification

RSSB Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2026: Application fees

For the recruitment process, candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹600. Applicants from SC, ST, Female, PH and PwD categories need to pay a reduced fee of ₹400. The fee must be paid online using Net Banking, ATM/Debit Card, Credit Card, or through e-Mitra Kiosk and Common Service Centres (CSC).

RSSB Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure for this recruitment consists of a written test, document verification, and a medical test.

Direct link to apply for RSSB Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2026

RSSB Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must possess a B.Sc. degree in Agriculture or Horticulture. Candidates who have completed Class 12 with Agriculture as a subject are also eligible to apply. The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 40 years, calculated as of January 1, 2027.

RSSB Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2026: Admit card

Admit cards will be distributed online through the SSO login and recruitment portal. To download the hall ticket, aspirants must have their application number and SSO ID.