 VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem Road

VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem Road

A chilling incident on the Namakkal–Salem Road in Tamil Nadu has left motorists shaken after a driver discovered a snake hiding in his car’s side mirror while driving. The video of the terrifying encounter has gone viral on social media, serving as a stark reminder for vehicle owners to be extra vigilant during the cold and rainy season.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem Road | X @karnatakaportf

A chilling incident on the Namakkal–Salem Road in Tamil Nadu has left motorists shaken after a driver discovered a snake hiding in his car’s side mirror while driving. The video of the terrifying encounter has gone viral on social media, serving as a stark reminder for vehicle owners to be extra vigilant during the cold and rainy season.

According to reports, the driver was traveling along the busy Namakkal–Salem highway when he noticed unusual movement near his side mirror. To his horror, a snake suddenly emerged out from behind the mirror. The driver started recording the horrible visuals while slowly pulling over to the side of the road. Passersby on two-wheeler can be seen reacting in shock after spotting the snake trying to get out of the side mirror.

WATCH VIDEO:

Acting swiftly, the driver pulled over to the side of the road and exited the car to ensure his safety. Bystanders later alerted wildlife rescuers, who safely removed the reptile from the vehicle.

FPJ Shorts
IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Apply Online At afcat.edcil.co.in For Flying And Ground Duty Branches; Check Eligibility, Fees, & Exam Details
IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Apply Online At afcat.edcil.co.in For Flying And Ground Duty Branches; Check Eligibility, Fees, & Exam Details
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2: 31.38% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2: 31.38% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM
'Kuch Bhi Cheez Nikalti Hai': Amar Kaushik Reveals If He & Vicky Kaushal Have Quit Alcohol & Non-Veg Food For Mahavatar
'Kuch Bhi Cheez Nikalti Hai': Amar Kaushik Reveals If He & Vicky Kaushal Have Quit Alcohol & Non-Veg Food For Mahavatar

Experts have noted that snakes and other small animals often seek warmth and shelter in parked vehicles during colder months. @karnatakaportf posted the video on their X handle. The user wrote, "Always inspect your vehicle thoroughly especially under the bonnet, wheel arches, and side mirrors as snakes and other small creatures often seek warmth and shelter inside parked vehicles during this season."

Read Also
Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday,...
article-image
Read Also
Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Watches 'Bigg Boss' While Speeding At 80 Km/Hr; Raises Traveller's Safety...
article-image

The incident has sparked discussions online, with netizens sharing similar experiences and expressing both fear and fascination. While no injuries were reported in this case. One user wrote, "This incident happened with me on a bike. I didn’t dare to touch the bike for more than 10 years."

Another user wrote, "Thanks for the warning, definitely checking my car before driving now."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Father & Daughter Carrying Hurricane Relief To Jamaica In Private Plane Crashes In Florida,...

VIDEO: Father & Daughter Carrying Hurricane Relief To Jamaica In Private Plane Crashes In Florida,...

'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai',...

'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai',...

Video: Man Trades T-Shirt With Swiggy Instamart Delivery Partner To Surprise Girlfriend; Swiggy...

Video: Man Trades T-Shirt With Swiggy Instamart Delivery Partner To Surprise Girlfriend; Swiggy...

'Reelpagluu': Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Auto Driver Scrolling While Driving In Bihar

'Reelpagluu': Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Auto Driver Scrolling While Driving In Bihar

Vlogger Shows Gutka-Stained Walls Exactly Below Penalty Warning Sign Inside Howrah Metro Station;...

Vlogger Shows Gutka-Stained Walls Exactly Below Penalty Warning Sign Inside Howrah Metro Station;...