VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem Road

A chilling incident on the Namakkal–Salem Road in Tamil Nadu has left motorists shaken after a driver discovered a snake hiding in his car’s side mirror while driving. The video of the terrifying encounter has gone viral on social media, serving as a stark reminder for vehicle owners to be extra vigilant during the cold and rainy season.

According to reports, the driver was traveling along the busy Namakkal–Salem highway when he noticed unusual movement near his side mirror. To his horror, a snake suddenly emerged out from behind the mirror. The driver started recording the horrible visuals while slowly pulling over to the side of the road. Passersby on two-wheeler can be seen reacting in shock after spotting the snake trying to get out of the side mirror.

Acting swiftly, the driver pulled over to the side of the road and exited the car to ensure his safety. Bystanders later alerted wildlife rescuers, who safely removed the reptile from the vehicle.

Experts have noted that snakes and other small animals often seek warmth and shelter in parked vehicles during colder months. @karnatakaportf posted the video on their X handle. The user wrote, "Always inspect your vehicle thoroughly especially under the bonnet, wheel arches, and side mirrors as snakes and other small creatures often seek warmth and shelter inside parked vehicles during this season."

The incident has sparked discussions online, with netizens sharing similar experiences and expressing both fear and fascination. While no injuries were reported in this case. One user wrote, "This incident happened with me on a bike. I didn’t dare to touch the bike for more than 10 years."

Another user wrote, "Thanks for the warning, definitely checking my car before driving now."