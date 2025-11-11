 Young Vendor Runs After Moving Train As Passenger Refuses To Pay; Netizens React, 'Karma Will Take Care'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralYoung Vendor Runs After Moving Train As Passenger Refuses To Pay; Netizens React, 'Karma Will Take Care'

Young Vendor Runs After Moving Train As Passenger Refuses To Pay; Netizens React, 'Karma Will Take Care'

A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a young vendor running desperately after a moving train, pleading for payment from a passenger who reportedly refused to give him the money he was owed. The incident, though the exact location remains unconfirmed, is believed to have occurred at an Indian railway station.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Young Vendor Runs After Moving Train As Passenger Refuses To Pay; Netizens React, 'Karma Will Take Care' | Instagram @delimaupdates

A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a young vendor running desperately after a moving train, pleading for payment from a passenger who reportedly refused to give him the money he was owed. The incident, though the exact location remains unconfirmed, is believed to have occurred at an Indian railway station, as people in the clip can be heard speaking in Hindi.

In the video, the boy can be seen sprinting along the platform, trying to reach the passenger inside the slowly departing train, repeatedly asking the passenger to return his money. The passenger, however, appears to ignore him and deliberately delays paying until the train starts moving away. Another traveler seated near the window captured the entire moment on camera, which has since sparked outrage online.

WATCH VIDEO:

Social media users have condemned the passenger’s behavior, calling it heartless and exploitative, especially toward a young vendor working hard to earn a living. Many netizens expressed their sympathy for the young boy, highlighting how small street and train vendors often face such disrespect and unfair treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release Date Locked- Here's To Everything About Scarlett Johansson's Latest Film In India?
Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release Date Locked- Here's To Everything About Scarlett Johansson's Latest Film In India?
BMC Elections 2025: Govt School Students Draw Reservation Lottery, 50% Wards Reserved For Women – Full List Inside
BMC Elections 2025: Govt School Students Draw Reservation Lottery, 50% Wards Reserved For Women – Full List Inside
Pine Lab's IPO Fully Subscribed On The Last Day Of Initial Share Sale
Pine Lab's IPO Fully Subscribed On The Last Day Of Initial Share Sale
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Star Samyuktha Shanmuganathan Engaged To Former CSK Player Aniruddha Srikanth? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Star Samyuktha Shanmuganathan Engaged To Former CSK Player Aniruddha Srikanth? Here's What We Know
Read Also
VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem...
article-image
Read Also
Youth Creates Reel Bathing In Train Coach At Jhansi Station; Apologises After Railway Action - VIDEO
article-image

“Karma will take Care,” one user commented, while another said, “This breaks my heart...never do this.” Another user commented, "I really feel pity for him why this world is so cruel for many peoples, even 10 rupees is very hard to earn." One user wrote, "Someone just stop the train and let the traveller get detained by police."

The location of the video is still not confirmed while netizens are alleging that it could be somewhere in India or Bangladesh. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Young Vendor Runs After Moving Train As Passenger Refuses To Pay; Netizens React, 'Karma Will Take...

Young Vendor Runs After Moving Train As Passenger Refuses To Pay; Netizens React, 'Karma Will Take...

Viral Video Shows Starving Children From Uganda Eating Live Termites Amid Severe Food Crisis

Viral Video Shows Starving Children From Uganda Eating Live Termites Amid Severe Food Crisis

VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem...

VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem...

VIDEO: Father & Daughter Carrying Hurricane Relief To Jamaica In Private Plane Crashes In Florida,...

VIDEO: Father & Daughter Carrying Hurricane Relief To Jamaica In Private Plane Crashes In Florida,...

'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai',...

'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai',...