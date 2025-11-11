Young Vendor Runs After Moving Train As Passenger Refuses To Pay; Netizens React, 'Karma Will Take Care' | Instagram @delimaupdates

A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a young vendor running desperately after a moving train, pleading for payment from a passenger who reportedly refused to give him the money he was owed. The incident, though the exact location remains unconfirmed, is believed to have occurred at an Indian railway station, as people in the clip can be heard speaking in Hindi.

In the video, the boy can be seen sprinting along the platform, trying to reach the passenger inside the slowly departing train, repeatedly asking the passenger to return his money. The passenger, however, appears to ignore him and deliberately delays paying until the train starts moving away. Another traveler seated near the window captured the entire moment on camera, which has since sparked outrage online.

WATCH VIDEO:

Social media users have condemned the passenger’s behavior, calling it heartless and exploitative, especially toward a young vendor working hard to earn a living. Many netizens expressed their sympathy for the young boy, highlighting how small street and train vendors often face such disrespect and unfair treatment.

“Karma will take Care,” one user commented, while another said, “This breaks my heart...never do this.” Another user commented, "I really feel pity for him why this world is so cruel for many peoples, even 10 rupees is very hard to earn." One user wrote, "Someone just stop the train and let the traveller get detained by police."

The location of the video is still not confirmed while netizens are alleging that it could be somewhere in India or Bangladesh. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video.