 Viral Video Shows Starving Children From Uganda Eating Live Termites Amid Severe Food Crisis
A heartbreaking video from Uganda has left the internet in shock and sorrow, capturing the grim reality of hunger faced by children in parts of Africa. The viral footage shows two young children sitting on the ground with a plate full of live termites in front of them, eating the insects one by one.

Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Viral Video Shows Starving Children From Uganda Eating Live Termites Amid Severe Food Crisis | X @aprajitanefes

A heartbreaking video from Uganda has left the internet in shock and sorrow, capturing the grim reality of hunger faced by children in parts of Africa. The viral footage shows two young children sitting on the ground with a plate full of live termites in front of them, eating the insects one by one. According to reports, the children resorted to eating termites due to extreme hunger and lack of access to basic food.

The video has triggered a wave of empathy and outrage online, with people expressing grief over the conditions that force children to depend on insects for survival. Many users called for immediate humanitarian support, saying that such visuals are a stark reminder of the global inequality and food crisis still prevalent in several developing regions.

WATCH VIDEO:

Experts say termites are often consumed in parts of Africa due to their high protein content and nutritional value. Termites contain nearly twice the protein found in regular meat and are rich in iron and amino acids.

While they are sometimes considered a local delicacy when cooked, the viral video shows children consuming live termites out of hunger and has raised serious concerns about the severity of Uganda’s food crisis.

Uganda Food Crisis:

Uganda is facing a significant and ongoing food crisis, particularly affecting its large refugee population and the Karamoja sub-region. This crisis is primarily driven by severe funding cuts for food aid and climate shocks.

Humanitarian experts are calling for an urgent, coordinated response that transitions from emergency food assistance to long-term, sustainable solutions.

