 'Sindhoor Hi Nahi Laya': Wedding Chaos Turns Hilarious As Groom’s Family Forgets To Bring What Blinkit Delivered Within Minutes
The clip begins with the groom candidly addressing the camera, saying in Hindi, “Ek chhoti si cheez hoti hai pheron ke baad, sindhoor, jo ki hum nahi laaye.” His calm yet amused tone sets the mood as realisation dawns on friends and family members that a crucial ritual cannot proceed without it.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
'Sindhoor Hi Nahi Laya': Wedding Chaos Turns Hilarious As Groom’s Family Forgets To Bring What Blinkit Delivered Within Minutes | Instagram @

A viral video from an Indian wedding has left the internet in splits after the organisers forgot to bring sindhoor, an essential item for one of the most important marriage rituals.

WATCH VIDEO:

What follows is a moment of chaos mixed with laughter. Instead of panicking, the younger members of the family are seen quickly pulling out their phones and searching for solutions. In a modern-day twist, they decide to order sindhoor online. Within minutes, a delivery executive from the quick-commerce platform Blinkit arrives with the missing item, allowing the wedding rituals to continue smoothly.

The video captures smiling faces, relieved laughter, and the collective joy of turning a potential wedding disaster into a memorable moment. Netizens have flooded the comments section praising the presence of mind of the youngsters and lauding Blinkit for its fast delivery. Many joked that quick-commerce apps have now become as essential as wedding planners.

Rather than being seen as a blunder, the incident has been celebrated online as a perfect example of how technology can come to the rescue—even during sacred traditions. The clip highlights how adaptability and humour can transform chaos into cherished memories, making this wedding moment unforgettable for all the right reasons.

