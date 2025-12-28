‘Remove Him From Background’: Woman’s Innocent X Post Triggers Hilarious AI-Edited Meme Fest Online | X @snskritinaruka

What began as a simple photo-editing request quickly turned into a viral comedy show on social media, highlighting both the power and playful side of artificial intelligence.

A woman on X (formerly Twitter) shared a picture of herself that unintentionally included a stranger standing in the background, who many felt was “stealing the spotlight.” Instead of quietly editing the photo using widely available tools, she jokingly asked the internet for help, posting, “Can somebody please remove him from the background?”

TAKE A LOOK:

The post soon went viral, but not in the way she may have expected. Rather than just removing the man, netizens unleashed their creativity and AI tools to produce a series of hilarious edits.

One user “removed” the man from the background only to place him prominently in the foreground. Another edited the image to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi posing alongside the woman, while the original man vanished completely. Some went even further, removing the stranger but replacing him with multiple copies of himself scattered all over the image.

In one of the most laughed-at edits, a user removed the woman herself from the picture, leaving only the man behind. Others dressed him up as Santa Claus, showed the two sitting together on a street drinking, or even converted the image into a short AI-generated video where the man walks up to the woman and clicks a selfie with her.

The viral thread became a light-hearted reminder of how AI-driven editing tools are reshaping online interactions. While such technology often raises concerns about misuse, deepfakes, and image manipulation, moments like these also show how AI can fuel humour, creativity, and spontaneous digital banter.

The post continues to circulate, with users calling it one of the funniest examples of internet doing its thing, where a harmless request turns into an unforgettable meme festival.