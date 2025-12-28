 WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register Case
WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register Case

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register Case | X @Hindipatrakar

A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has gone viral after a video showed two young men performing dangerous stunts with a firearm in a forested area, leading to an accidental shooting.

According to reports, one of the youths, identified as Uwaish, was seen loading a gun and firing shots into the air while his childhood friend Fahim recorded the act on camera. In a sudden and reckless moment, Uwaish allegedly pointed the gun towards Fahim and fired, with the bullet hitting Fahim’s hand.

The video captures Fahim crying out in pain before abruptly ending. Fahim sustained injuries in the incident and is currently receiving treatment. The clip has since spread widely on social media, drawing strong reactions from netizens over the misuse of firearms for social media reels.

Reacting to the viral video, Meerut Police issued a statement confirming action in the matter. “An incident has come to notice in which a young man was shot and injured in the hand while making a reel. Since the complainant side did not file a case, the police have registered a case at the Sardhana police station under relevant sections. Necessary legal proceedings are being carried out,” police said.

Authorities have reiterated warnings against handling weapons irresponsibly and using firearms for online content, stressing that such acts pose serious risks to life and public safety.

