Chinese Man Vandalises Passersby's Car After It Allegedly Splashed Water On Him, Dramatic Brawl Caught On Camera

A disturbing incident from China has sparked widespread outrage online after a video surfaced showing an electric scooter rider vandalising a car following a minor road altercation.

The footage, reportedly captured by nearby onlookers, shows the scooter rider confronting a car driver who allegedly splashed water on him while passing. Instead of de-escalating the situation, the man is seen picking up a stone and smashing the car’s windshield, causing significant damage.

WATCH VIDEO:

What has particularly alarmed viewers is the rider’s use of his child during the confrontation. In the video, he is seen instructing the child, who was riding with him, to stand in front of the car, seemingly to prevent the driver from leaving the scene. The child remains dangerously close to the vehicle as the situation escalates.

The clip has gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing shock and anger over the man’s actions. Many have condemned the act of violence and criticised the decision to put a child in harm’s way during a heated confrontation. Users have also raised concerns about road rage, public safety, and the need for stricter action against such behaviour.

There has been no official confirmation yet regarding when or where exactly the incident occurred, or whether authorities have taken action. However, the video has reignited conversations online about anger management, parental responsibility, and the alarming rise of aggressive behaviour on public roads.

In another incident going viral online, a Russian woman can be seen openly firing gun shots at her neighbours after they complained about the loud music. The Russian woman reportedly fired multiple rounds on the neighbour under influence of alcohol.