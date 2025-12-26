Hyderabad Shocker! Man Openly Bursts Firecrackers From Speeding Car, Risks Lives Of Passersby | WATCH | X @DealsDhamaka

A dangerous incident on Hyderabad’s PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway has triggered alarm after a man was spotted bursting sky-shot firecrackers from a speeding car, risking the lives of commuters on the busy stretch.

The incident, captured on video by a motorist driving behind the vehicle, shows a passenger leaning out of the car and repeatedly igniting sky-shot fireworks while the vehicle was in motion. Sparks and fireworks can be seen shooting into the air as traffic continued to move around them.

WATCH VIDEO:

An unidentified man was seen bursting sky shot firecrackers from a moving car on the PVNR Expressway. The fireworks were launched continuously during the journey. The vehicle involved is TG 11 A 9177, raising serious safety concerns.#Hyderabad #telangana #carstunts #firecrackers… pic.twitter.com/hAViFkFx1f — Deccan Daily (@DailyDeccan) December 25, 2025

The car involved, bearing registration number TG 11 A 9177, was reportedly travelling at speed when the fireworks were launched continuously, creating a serious hazard for nearby vehicles and pedestrians. Netizens have expressed shock and anger, calling the act reckless and irresponsible, especially given the expressway’s high-speed traffic.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with users demanding strict action against those involved for endangering public safety. As of now, there has been no official response or action reported from the police, further fuelling public outrage.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety violations and the lack of deterrence against dangerous stunts carried out for thrill or attention.

Surat Businessman Blocks Busy Road For Son's Birthday Celebration

A shocking video from Surat has sparked widespread outrage after a local businessman was seen blocking a busy road to celebrate his son’s birthday, allegedly threatening commuters with fireworks in the process. The incident took place in the Dumas area and was captured on camera, with the footage quickly going viral on social media.

The man has been identified as Deepak Ijardar. In the video, he can be seen standing in the middle of the road, holding sky shots and sparklers while vehicles are forced to stop.