 Hyderabad Shocker! Man Openly Bursts Firecrackers From Speeding Car, Risks Lives Of Passersby
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Hyderabad Shocker! Man Openly Bursts Firecrackers From Speeding Car, Risks Lives Of Passersby | WATCH | X @DealsDhamaka

A dangerous incident on Hyderabad’s PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway has triggered alarm after a man was spotted bursting sky-shot firecrackers from a speeding car, risking the lives of commuters on the busy stretch.

The incident, captured on video by a motorist driving behind the vehicle, shows a passenger leaning out of the car and repeatedly igniting sky-shot fireworks while the vehicle was in motion. Sparks and fireworks can be seen shooting into the air as traffic continued to move around them.

WATCH VIDEO:

The car involved, bearing registration number TG 11 A 9177, was reportedly travelling at speed when the fireworks were launched continuously, creating a serious hazard for nearby vehicles and pedestrians. Netizens have expressed shock and anger, calling the act reckless and irresponsible, especially given the expressway’s high-speed traffic.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with users demanding strict action against those involved for endangering public safety. As of now, there has been no official response or action reported from the police, further fuelling public outrage.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety violations and the lack of deterrence against dangerous stunts carried out for thrill or attention.

