 'Time's Up For Shaheen, Babar & Shadab': Mohammad Yousaf Rips Into Pakistan For Humiliating Loss Against India In ICC T20 WC26
'Time's Up For Shaheen, Babar & Shadab': Mohammad Yousaf Rips Into Pakistan For Humiliating Loss Against India In ICC T20 WC26

He said, "Time's up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan's T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides."

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Mohammad Yousaf Rips Into Pakistan For Humiliating Loss Against India In ICC T20 WC26 | X

Islamabad, February 15: Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousaf on Sunday came down heavily against Pakistan Cricket Team after their humiliating loss against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Pakistan lost the game against India by 61 runs and increased the tally in their head-to-head games to 8-1 in the T20 World Cup history.

Mohammad Yousaf took to his official social media account and slammed the senior players in the team. He said that it is time to take strict action against them and select young and new performers in the squad. He slammed Pakistani star cricketers Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan for their miserable performance in the high-intensity game against India.

He said, "Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides."

Batting first, India set their highest-ever target against Pakistan in T20 World Cup match. Riding on Ishan Kishan's another half-century, Team India managed to score 175/7 in their first 20 overs. Pakistan suffered early losses as they came in to bat to chase the competitive target set by India.

Babar Azam got out for only 5 runs off 7 balls he faced. Fans were furious as he threw away his wicket against Axar Patel. Shadab Khan scored only 14 runs off 15 balls and Shaheen was also a disappointment in his bowling as he bowled only two overs and leaked away 31 runs due to which India reached the highest-ever target.

