VIDEO: Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi Leave R Premadasa Stadium After India Beat Pakistan In ICC T20 WC26 Clash In Colombo | X

Colombo, February 15: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Jay Shah and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Mohsin Naqvi were among the spectators at the R. Premadasa Stadium to witness the high-intensity India vs Pakistan clash and support their teams on Sunday. However, they both were spotted leaving the stadium as the game concluded after India handed Pakistan a humiliating defeat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video shows ICC Chairman Jay Shah and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi are leaving the stadium in their cars. They visited the R. Premadasa Stadium to witness the most iconic clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Mohsin Naqvi was seen sitting in the stadium along side Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dissanayake and Naqvi were seen sitting together in a VVIP enclosure along with PCB COO Salman Nasser and Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva. However, Jay Shah was seen enjoying the match along with his son and BCCI delegation comprising of Rohit Sharma, IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India and Pakistan entered the game unbeaten in the tournament so far. However, India handed Pakistan their first shocker of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 by 61 runs after they scored the highest-ever target in the T20 World Cups against Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan Cricket Team lost early wickets and were far behind in the chase as they were all out on 114 runs. Indian bowlers gave an all round performance and managed to get the Pakistani batters all out well within the 20 overs and short of the target.