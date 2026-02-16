 Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav SCOLD Kuldeep Yadav For Dropping Shaheen Afridi's Catch After IND Vs PAK Match In Viral Video
India celebrated a thumping win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo on Sunday. The 61-run win saw the Men in Blue qualify for the Super 8 stages with a game in hand. Amid the moment of celebrations, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav were seen scolding Kuldeep Yadav, seemingly for his dropped catch of Shaheen Afridi.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
After the game as the Indian team made their way to the dressing room, Hardik Pandya had a go at Kuldeep Yadav. Tilak Varma had a worried expression on his face while Rinku Singh stepped in to diffuse the tension. Captain Suryakumar Yadav was also seen exchanging some words with Kuldeep as he walked back with Hardik.

Hardik's anger presumably is for the Kuldeep Yadav's drop catch on the boundary. Shaheen Afridi miscued a slog with Kuldeep getting under the ball quite easily at the fence. However, a lapse of concentration saw him spill the catch which went over for a 6.

Instead of a wicket and having ended the game, Hardik had too see a maximum added to his bowling figures. Pandya was particularly irate because the ball before Kuldeep's catch drop, Ishan also spilled a catch behind the stumps.

Hardik did not let the catch drops deter him. He finished the job knocking over Usman Tariq to seal India's comprehensive victory.

