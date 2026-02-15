 IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, Spinners Run Riot As India Thrash Pakistan By 61 Runs, Take 8-1 Lead T20 WC In Colombo
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, Spinners Run Riot As India Thrash Pakistan By 61 Runs, Take 8-1 Lead T20 WC In Colombo

IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, Spinners Run Riot As India Thrash Pakistan By 61 Runs, Take 8-1 Lead T20 WC In Colombo

India put in a completely dominating show in Colombo to hammer Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2025 clash. The Men in Blue completed a sensational rout of their arch-rivals backed up on the performances of Ishan Kishan and the Indian spinners. India now have an 8-1 lead in T20 World Cups over Pakistan.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:44 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan were no match for India in a completely one-sided performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Ishan Kishan's blazing 77 helped India post a commanding 175/7 batting first at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The total was too much for the Men in Green, who slumped to a below par score in the chase.

Chasing 176 to win, Hardik Pandya struck in the very first over to dismiss Sahibzada Farhan. Bumrah then struck twice to dismiss Saim Ayub and Salman Agha. Babar Azam also was dismissed in the powerplay as Pakistan stuttered to 38/4 in the powerplay.

Usman Khan injected some brief momentum into the chase but was the only batter to look comfortable on the surface. Despite the pitch being better to bat in the second innings, PAkistan struggled with even Tilak Varma getting himself in the wickets column. The Men in Green were in danger of being bowled out for less than a 100, before a Rinku Singh over and some sloppy fielding got them to 114.

Read Also
IND Vs PAK Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids 'Handshake' With Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Again,...
article-image

Put in to bat, Kishan took the game away from Pakistan despite the fall of Abhishek Sharma in the first over bowled by Salman Ali Agha. The other Indian batters found it tough to get the boundaries against the Pakistan spinners. Agha employed pace for just two overs in the innings.

FPJ Shorts
'Time's Up For Shaheen, Babar & Shadab': Mohammad Yousaf Rips Into Pakistan For Humiliating Loss Against India In ICC T20 WC26
'Time's Up For Shaheen, Babar & Shadab': Mohammad Yousaf Rips Into Pakistan For Humiliating Loss Against India In ICC T20 WC26
Sportvot x FPJ: Handball Pro League 2025-26 Concludes In Nagpur; Bhopal Blasters And Lucknow Lioness Claim Titles
Sportvot x FPJ: Handball Pro League 2025-26 Concludes In Nagpur; Bhopal Blasters And Lucknow Lioness Claim Titles
Bhiwandi Mayor Polls Heat Up: BJP Projects Unity, Secular Front Faces Turmoil Ahead Of Nominations
Bhiwandi Mayor Polls Heat Up: BJP Projects Unity, Secular Front Faces Turmoil Ahead Of Nominations
'Siraj Cutie', Netizens Praise Bowler's Sweet Gesture As He Dusts Dirt Off Ishan Kishan's Head As He Groans In Pain Against Pakistan; WATCH VIDEO
'Siraj Cutie', Netizens Praise Bowler's Sweet Gesture As He Dusts Dirt Off Ishan Kishan's Head As He Groans In Pain Against Pakistan; WATCH VIDEO

India captain Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 27 balls. Off-spinner Saim Ayub was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, ending with three wickets for 25 runs in four overs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Time's Up For Shaheen, Babar & Shadab': Mohammad Yousaf Rips Into Pakistan For Humiliating Loss...
'Time's Up For Shaheen, Babar & Shadab': Mohammad Yousaf Rips Into Pakistan For Humiliating Loss...
Sportvot x FPJ: Handball Pro League 2025-26 Concludes In Nagpur; Bhopal Blasters And Lucknow Lioness...
Sportvot x FPJ: Handball Pro League 2025-26 Concludes In Nagpur; Bhopal Blasters And Lucknow Lioness...
'Siraj Cutie', Netizens Praise Bowler's Sweet Gesture As He Dusts Dirt Off Ishan Kishan's Head As He...
'Siraj Cutie', Netizens Praise Bowler's Sweet Gesture As He Dusts Dirt Off Ishan Kishan's Head As He...
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: No Handshakes Post-Match As Suryakumar Yadav & Co Humiliate Pakistan By 61...
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: No Handshakes Post-Match As Suryakumar Yadav & Co Humiliate Pakistan By 61...
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, Spinners Run Riot As India Thrash Pakistan By 61 Runs, Take...
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, Spinners Run Riot As India Thrash Pakistan By 61 Runs, Take...