 Gautam Gambhir Thanks Lalit Modi For Congratulating Team India & Head Coach Over Victory Against Pakistan At ICC T20 WC26
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGautam Gambhir Thanks Lalit Modi For Congratulating Team India & Head Coach Over Victory Against Pakistan At ICC T20 WC26

Gautam Gambhir Thanks Lalit Modi For Congratulating Team India & Head Coach Over Victory Against Pakistan At ICC T20 WC26

Lalit Modi congratulated Team India and Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir for their impressing victory against Pakistan in the most iconic IND Vs PAK clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which was held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Gautam Gambhir Thanks Lalit Modi For Congratulating Team India & Head Coach Over Victory Against Pakistan At ICC T20 WC26 | X

Colombo, February 15: A post from Indian fugitive businessman Lalit Kumar Modi is going viral on social media. Lalit Modi congratulated Team India and Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir for their impressing victory against Pakistan in the most iconic IND Vs PAK clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which was held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The post is going viral mainly due to the reply from the Indian Cricket Team Head Coach in which he thanked the fugitive businessman from his official social media account. The internet users are claiming that Gautam Gambhir thanked Lalit Modi in the first social media post post the historic victory.

Lalit Modi tweeted and said, "Congratulations to Team India on its win against Pakistan as expected in the @cricketworldcup in Colombo and to @GautamGambhir for his stewardship." Gautam Gambhir replied to the post, thanking Lalit Modi for his wishes and said, "Thanks a lot for your wishes!"

The internet users are reacting in shock while several others took the opportunity and congratulated Gambhir for the victory on Lalit Modi's post saying that the coach is online. One of the users said, "Your 1st tweet post winning match!" Another said, "Coach Sahab Is Online. Congratulations Coach Lets Bring This Home."

FPJ Shorts
Gautam Gambhir Thanks Lalit Modi For Congratulating Team India & Head Coach Over Victory Against Pakistan At ICC T20 WC26
Gautam Gambhir Thanks Lalit Modi For Congratulating Team India & Head Coach Over Victory Against Pakistan At ICC T20 WC26
Maharashtra ATS Conducts Raids In Ahilyanagar, Yavatmal Over Suspected Extremist Activity
Maharashtra ATS Conducts Raids In Ahilyanagar, Yavatmal Over Suspected Extremist Activity
Mulund Metro Parapet Collapse: Lapses In Concreting Confirmed; Five In Police Custody Till February 18, 2 Officials Absconding
Mulund Metro Parapet Collapse: Lapses In Concreting Confirmed; Five In Police Custody Till February 18, 2 Officials Absconding
BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Urges Maharashtra Govt To Scrap Pandharpur Corridor Plan
BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Urges Maharashtra Govt To Scrap Pandharpur Corridor Plan

A user also said, "Old connections die hard, well done Gauti."

Read Also
'Ab Bana Documentary...': Netizens Brutally Troll Sahibzada Farhan After Duck In IND Vs PAK T20...
article-image

India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the one-sided clash. Pakistan was never in the game the entire match as the netizens rightly said, "Another surrender from Pakistan." The match was nothing less than a surrender as Indian Cricket Team dominated the game from the very first ball till the last.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gautam Gambhir Thanks Lalit Modi For Congratulating Team India & Head Coach Over Victory Against...
Gautam Gambhir Thanks Lalit Modi For Congratulating Team India & Head Coach Over Victory Against...
'Boycott Karte Toh Bach Jate': Hilarious Memefest Erupts As India Beats Pakistan By 61 Runs
'Boycott Karte Toh Bach Jate': Hilarious Memefest Erupts As India Beats Pakistan By 61 Runs
VIDEO: Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi Leave R Premadasa Stadium After India Beat Pakistan In ICC T20 WC26...
VIDEO: Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi Leave R Premadasa Stadium After India Beat Pakistan In ICC T20 WC26...
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Qualify For Super 8 As Table Toppers After Pakistan...
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Qualify For Super 8 As Table Toppers After Pakistan...
‘Well Played Team India’: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Congratulatory Messages After 61-run Win...
‘Well Played Team India’: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Congratulatory Messages After 61-run Win...