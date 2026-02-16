Gautam Gambhir Thanks Lalit Modi For Congratulating Team India & Head Coach Over Victory Against Pakistan At ICC T20 WC26 | X

Colombo, February 15: A post from Indian fugitive businessman Lalit Kumar Modi is going viral on social media. Lalit Modi congratulated Team India and Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir for their impressing victory against Pakistan in the most iconic IND Vs PAK clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which was held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The post is going viral mainly due to the reply from the Indian Cricket Team Head Coach in which he thanked the fugitive businessman from his official social media account. The internet users are claiming that Gautam Gambhir thanked Lalit Modi in the first social media post post the historic victory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lalit Modi tweeted and said, "Congratulations to Team India on its win against Pakistan as expected in the @cricketworldcup in Colombo and to @GautamGambhir for his stewardship." Gautam Gambhir replied to the post, thanking Lalit Modi for his wishes and said, "Thanks a lot for your wishes!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The internet users are reacting in shock while several others took the opportunity and congratulated Gambhir for the victory on Lalit Modi's post saying that the coach is online. One of the users said, "Your 1st tweet post winning match!" Another said, "Coach Sahab Is Online. Congratulations Coach Lets Bring This Home."

A user also said, "Old connections die hard, well done Gauti."

India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the one-sided clash. Pakistan was never in the game the entire match as the netizens rightly said, "Another surrender from Pakistan." The match was nothing less than a surrender as Indian Cricket Team dominated the game from the very first ball till the last.