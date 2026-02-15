 'Ab Bana Documentary...': Netizens Brutally Troll Sahibzada Farhan After Duck In IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026
Sahibzada Farhan's documentary came back to haunt him during the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday. Farhan who boasted of hitting Jasprit Bumrah for sixes, was dismissed for a 4-ball duck by Hardik Pandya at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Netizens were quick to remind the Pakistan opener to make another documentary, titling it 'zero'.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
article-image

Even broadcaster Star Sports, could not help itself and joined in on the banter. In a video sharing Farhan's dissmissal, it wrote on X, "No sixes, no documentary? Aisa kaise ho sakta hai."

After posting 175 for 7, India struck back with intensity as Pandya dismissed Sahibzada Farhan for a duck off the fourth ball of the opening over. Jasprit Bumrah followed up with a double strike in the next over, removing Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Agha to leave Pakistan reeling at 13 for 3 after just two overs.

Netizens' react to Sahibzada Farhan

