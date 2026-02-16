ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan's Explosive 77 Powers India To 61-Run Victory Against Pakistan

Ishan Kishan played an incredible innings of 77, perhaps his finest hour on the biggest stage. | IANS

Mumbai: Ishan Kishan played an incredible innings of 77, perhaps his finest hour on the biggest stage, and made all the difference while the bowlers gave nothing away as India recorded a huge 61-run victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group A clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Pakistan were bowled out for a paltry 114 in 18 overs in the chase of 176 as India registered their eighth T20 World Cup victory against the old foes taking the head-to-head to 8-1. Pakistan's only win against India at this level had come during the 2021 T20 World Cup held in UAE.

Although star opener Abhishek Sharma departed quickly without opening his account, fellow southpaw Kishan went on a swift counter-attack that caught Pakistan completely off guard.

The Ranchi man's 77 came off 40 balls comprising 10 fours and three mighty sixes at a strike rate of 192 that defied all the theories surrounding the sluggish nature of the Premadasa track, where the rest of the Indian batters had to work for their runs.

Pakistan were up against it in pursuit of a challenging 176 and when their top three was sent back for just 13, the writing was on the wall.

Jasprit Bumrah came to the party with two wickets of Saim Ayub and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha. Hardik Pandya had taken out the in-form Sahibzada Farhan for no score as India were on their way.

The spinners Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy did the rest as India pummeled Pakistan for another World Cup victory in emphatic fashion.

Earlier, Kishan and Tilak Varma put on a 87-run partnership for the second wicket that got India right back on track after losing the wicket of Abhishek.

The former was especially belligerent taking the likes of Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub to the cleaners and luck also on his side with some close shaves that went his way.

It was not the easiest track to bat on but Kishan's class shone through eminently despite the challenge of the pitch.